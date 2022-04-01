10 things to do in and around Lancashire this April

The best things to see and do in Lancashire and the Lakes this April, compiled by Jade Wright

April 1 - June 12

Our Hadrians Wall

Elsa Price places the Ilam Pan into the display case. The Ilam Pan is thought to have been commissioned by a soldier to mark his military service on the wall in the mid-2nd Century AD - Credit: Copyright Stuart Walker Photography

Captivating objects from the ancient Roman Empire are on display as part of the 1900th anniversary of Hadrian’s Wall. The objects, on show at Tullie House Museum and Art Gallery in Carlisle, include the Newstead face mask – a bronze parade mask from the late 1st Century AD. It was uncovered at the site of the largest Roman fort north of Hadrian’s Wall in the Scottish borders.

Visitors will also be able to see one of the earliest “souvenirs” from Hadrian’s Wall - the fascinating Ilam Pan – which is thought to have been commissioned by a soldier to mark his military service on the wall in the mid-2nd Century AD.

Tullie House Museum and Art Gallery, tulliehouse.co.uk

April 2 - 18

Peter Pan

St Helens Theatre Royal - Credit: St Helens Theatre Royal

Based on J.M. Barrie’s timeless classic about the boy who never grew up, Regal Entertainments, promises a family-friendly swashbuckling show featuring fabulous flying scenes. With a sprinkling of fairy dust, audiences are invited to join Peter, Wendy, John, Michael, Tinkerbell and friends as they leave St Helens behind, flying past the second star to the right and straight to Neverland, to enjoy daring adventures battling the evil Captain Hook and his hapless henchman. Along the way, theatregoers will also meet Pirates, Fairies, Lost Boys, Indians, and of course one tick-tocking crocodile.

Theatre Royal, St Helens, sthelenstheatreroyal.com

April 3

Motorcycle Sprint

One of the longest-standing motorcycle events in Lancashire returns. Classic bikes of all classes take on the challenge of the spectacular driveway against the clock. Steeped in history and commanding breath-taking views across Lancashire, Hoghton Tower is a stunning Elizabethan house-on-the-hill. Explore the ancient Tower and discover secret passages, priest holes, mysterious wells and deep, dark dungeons, as guides re-tell tales of the tower’s illustrious visitors – from King James I to Shakespeare and Charles Dickens.

hoghtontower.co.uk

April 5 - 9

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

Celebrated – and often forgotten – women from history are brought to life on stage, including Rosa Parks, Sacagawea, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie, Mary Seacole, Frida Kahlo, Jane Austen, and Pankhurst’s own relative Emmeline. When inquisitive heroine Jade breaks away from her school trip to the local museum to peek at the Gallery of Greatness, she meets iconic women from the past, such as explorers, scientists, artists and secret agents. This thrilling musical is full of incredible characters, inspirational moments and a soundtrack that packs a popstar punch.

Lowry Theatre, Salford, thelowry.com

April 6-9

Little Shop of Horrors

Farnworth Performing Arts Company is putting on the musical Little Shop of Horrors, including a matinee performance on Saturday April 9. The show is full of great music and of course a huge plant. Come and see Audrey II and be entertained by a fabulous cast.

Albert Hall, Bolton, stagestubs.com

April 7

Black Dyke Band

The most recorded band of its type, with more than 350 recordings and growing every year, the Black Dyke Band became the first brass band to top the classical music chart in 2020, with their recording of music by John Rutter. They'll be playing some of their best-loved music, in a church they have performed at many times over the years.

Bury Parish Church, Bury, buryparishchurch.com/blackdykeband

April 9

Gilbert O’Sullivan

Gilbert O Sullivan - Credit: Park Promotions/Andy Fallon

He was the superstar who topped the UK and US single charts in the 70s with songs of endearing tunefulness, unabashed sentiment and existentialist musings. Today, Irish singer-songwriter Gilbert is enjoying one of the most creative and commercially successful periods of an outstanding career. His 2018 album reached the top 20 and he now returns for a solo show that will see him present new songs alongside classics such as Alone Again Naturally, Clair and Nothing Rhymed in an intimate setting.

Lancaster Grand Theatre, Lancaster. Box Office: 01524 64695

April 15 and 17

Henry Normal

Henry Normal - Credit: henrynormal.com

The BAFTA Award-winning TV producer is touring with a new show, that draws on more than 40 years of work and features material from his acclaimed BBC Radio 4 series and his ten poetry books. It's a warm, moving, unique and very funny show where comedy meets poetry and features stories, jokes and poems from an incredible body of work and covering an extraordinary life and career.

Kendal Brewery Arts Centre, April 15 and The Lowry, Salford Quays, on April 17, henrynormal.com

April 16

Lindisfarne

The ‘Fog on The Tyne' folk-rock legends pick up on the success of 2021’s UK tour with further dates. The classic five-piece line up of long-time members fronted by Clements (vocals, mandolin, fiddle, slide guitar) and co-founder Alan Hull’s son-in-law Dave Hull-Denholm (vocals, piano, guitars) has been wowing audiences with a unique acoustic rock experience guaranteed to get crowds on their feet.

The Met, Bury, themet.org.uk

April 28

Sam Carter

Sam Carter - Credit: Tom Atkinson

The BBC Folk Award Winning Songwriter has earned a reputation for vivid, narrative-driven songwriting and captivating live performances. He is a highly-regarded instrumentalist, and has toured the world, and recorded and performed with some of folk’s leading lights, including Richard Thompson, Eliza Carthy, Martin Simpson and Nancy Kerr.

The Met, Bury, themet.org.uk