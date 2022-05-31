How is Lancashire and the Lake District celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee?

The Imperial War Museum North will host projections of film and photography depicting The Queen’s involvement with the military - Credit: IWM North

There’s a royal flush of events across Lancashire and Lakeland to honour the Jubilee, from beacon lighting to street parties. Here are 24 that should help you celebrate in royal style

Accrington. June 2. At 1.45pm, four standards of Hyndburn and Accrington Pals will be at four points of the Town Square before coming together followed by the National Anthem, a minute’s silence and the Platinum Jubilee Cry. The evening will see a lone piper and a lone bugler play before the beacon is lit and a short firework display.

Blackpool. A spectacular parade of heritage trams – the largest ever – will travel from the Pleasure Beach to North Pier will take place on the afternoon of June 2.

Blackburn. A Community Celebration and Fun Day to be held at The Royal British Legion on June 3. All cadet forces and Salvation Army will be there, as well as fair ground rides, inflatables and afternoon teas.

Bury. Come and Sing for the Jubilee: Music for Royal Occasion. Register at Bury Parish Church at 1.15pm on June 3, spend the afternoon rehearsing, ready to perform in the evening.

Carnforth. Royalty Day on June 4, which will include a street festival on Lower Market Street from 12 noon until 7pm.

Cartmel. June 5. Commemorative service at the Priory, followed by a picnic in Priory Grounds and Devonshire Square.

Colne. A big screen will show a colour screening of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, at the Little Savoy Community Theatre on June 2 at 1pm, followed by afternoon tea. Tickets need to be booked in advance.

Fleetwood. Between noon and 6pm on June 4, Marine Gardens will host an afternoon of stage and arena acts, complete with games, exhibitions and children’s activities.

Lytham. A Reet Royle Do is a ticketed Mega Picnic Concert to be held at Lytham Hall on June 3 at 5pm. Hosted by Steve Royle with acts including Lytham Community Choir, Tom Lister and Beth Singh.

Garstang. A Giant Picnic at Millennium Green on June 4, with performances of Alice in Wonderland taking place at 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm.

Hornby. A beacon will be lit on top of Hornby Castle at 9.45pm on June 2. The best viewing place will be on Hornby Bridge with celebratory drinks in the Village Institute to follow.

Hyndburn. A special double decker bus in livery to celebrate the Jubilee will be used as a free ‘hop on, hop off bus’ visiting seven of Hyndburn’s parks, helping people to take part in the interactive Beacon Trail. It will run on May 28 and 29, June 5, 11 and 12.

Killington, near Kendal. A traditional old English sports meeting will take place on June 2 at 5pm on Beckside Farm. Sports will include tug of war, wrestling, sack race and a fell race, followed by the beacon lighting at 9.45pm.

Kirby Lonsdale. Dancing Through the Decades. A whole weekend of dancing events, including demonstrations so you can learn some moves! It takes place at various venues including a street party stage in Market Square on June 3 and 4, with music from local bands.

Liverpool. The Queen is Patron of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic so a special concert of works that encapsulate her reign, including Elgar, will be played by cellist Nicolas Altstaedt on May 31 at 7.30pm.

Manchester. Throughout June, The Imperial War Museum North will host projections of film and photography that depict The Queen’s long history of involvement with the military, demonstrating the various roles she has played in war and peacetime. This will be a chance to see rarely seen material.

Morecambe. The town is going to attempt to hold their longest ever street party on June 5 at 1pm. 300 tables, each seating six people, are for sale.

Ormskirk. Coronation Park is the venue for fun on June 2 from noon-4pm with a funfair, donkey rides and street entertainers, all topped off with music from Skelmersdale Prize Band. The fun will continue throughout the afternoon, on June 3 at Tawd Valley Park with performances from musicians and dancers.

Padiham. Gawthorpe Hall had a royal visit from King George and Queen Mary in 1913 and this will be re-enacted on June 2 from noon-4pm.

Preston. Preston was made a city in 2002, becoming England’s 50th city in the 50th year of Queen Elizabeth’s reign so it’s no surprise they want to celebrate the jubilee in style. Events will be going on throughout the weekend but the city has gone one step further by having a jubilee themed installation above Fishergate, Church Street and part of Friargate. It will be in place until the end of June. A Big Lunch will take place in Avenham Park on June 5, 11am-4pm and it will be the largest in the UK.

Ramsbottom/Bury/Rawtenstall. The East Lancs Railway is holding a vintage spectacular weekend with lots of vintage entertainment to be seen up and down the 12-mile line. There will be musicians, stalls, cream teas, speeches and a Spitfire flypast. eastlancsrailway.org.uk.

Ribble Valley. The Ribble Valley Music Festival will be held at St Peter’s Church, Salesbury on May 28 at 7pm. It will bring the Queen’s reign to life with music performed by the Championship Section Wingates Band, playing music from each of the seven decades.

Rochdale. A Street Eat Festival takes place at The Butts, June 3 from 11am to 7pm. Local restaurant chefs will prepare a super range of foods all accompanied by music and children’s activities

Wigan. The mayor will hold a Jubilee in Pennington Hall Park on June 3 from 10am-4pm, complete with lawn games and singalong classics. The celebrations move to Mesnes Park on June 5 where there will be vintage style entertainment, funfair rides and street theatre from 11am-5pm.



