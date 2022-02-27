10 things to see and do in and around Lancashire in March

The statue of the14th Earl of Derby in Preston's Miller Park was tarred and feathered after his son had opposed granting the vote for women - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

March 3 - 24

Synagogue Nights

Manchester Jewish Museum will be celebrating Jewish music with its new season of intimate performances in their stunning 1874 Synagogue. From Klezmer ensembles to Baroque quartets, musical theatre and pop covers to Hebrew world jazz, they are showcasing Jewish music in all its diversity.

manchesterjewishmuseum.com/synagogue-nights

From March 5

Lambing Live at Mrs Dowsons Farm Park

Mrs Dowsons Farm opens up for 2022 after the winter break and they start off the year with the popular lambing sessions. where you can see all the new arrivals. It's also a perfect excuse to treat yourself to the famous award winning ice-cream that is made on site.

Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Blackburn www.mrsdowsons.co.uk

March 5

Saving Britney

Bringing together the real-world events of Britney Spears’ turbulent life with the voice of a millennial superfan, Saving Britney explores the magnetic effect of pop stars and the problematic depiction of mental health. The show takes its inspiration from the #FreeBritney movement and the public battle to get her conservatorship legally removed. It was first performed at the Old Red Lion in June last year, when it reopened the Islington venue post-lockdown, and was nominated a Whatsonstage Award for Best Off-West End Production.

The Old Electric, Blackpool, theoldelectric.co.uk

March 8-20

Litfest

Lancaster’s 43rd Annual Literature Festival returns as a hybrid event to attend either in-person, or online via Crowdcast. The theme this year is This Place, This Planet, with an appearance from environmental campaigner Dr Vandana Shiva, who will be giving the first Lancaster Environment Lecture. There will also be fiction events spanning a range of topics from science to the supernatural. Poetry day on March 19 will bring some of the best contemporary poets, culminating with a reading by the acclaimed TS Eliot Prize winner, Roger Robinson.

Little readers wont want to miss the Children’s Festival of four special events during the day of Saturday, March 12, and the final event will see storyteller Dominic Kelly talking about mesmerising myths and fairy tales set in a haunting landscape.

litfest.org

March 9-10

Stan

Named after the T-Rex at Manchester Museum, this poignant new production positively demonstrates how we can overcome language barriers, and challenges preconceptions of deafness. It follows a happy, dinosaur-loving eight-year-old whose world turns upside down after his parents separate. He makes a friend with a new perspective on the world; a deaf girl with a vivid imagination - and an impressive collection of dinosaurs. Stan is written and performed in English and British Sign Language.

The Dukes, Lancaster

March 10 - April 2

Kes

This new co-production by the Octagon Theatre and Theatre by the Lake, adapted for the stage by Robert Alan Evans, is directed by award-winning theatre director and one of The Stage’s 25 Theatremakers to watch in 2022, Atri Banerjee.

Set in a 1960s working-class Yorkshire mining town, Kes depicts the struggles of 15-year-old Billy Casper. Bullied and neglected, life isn’t easy for Billy, but when he finds Kes – a kestrel hawk who he cares for and trains, it gives Billy a passion and freedom that has been missing throughout his life.

The Octagon Theatre, Bolton, octagonbolton.co.uk

March 12 - 20

Manchester Film Festival

More than 130 films will play in Manchester for the first time, including 27 world premieres and 74 UK firsts, with many of the filmmakers in attendance to take part in Q&A sessions after the screenings. The festival will also host the Manchester premieres of award winners from Cannes and BFI London. Look out for documentary BISPING: The Michael Bisping Story, about Clitheroe-born former UFC champion Michael Bisping, will have its UK premiere on Monday March 14.

The Odeon Great Northern, Manchester, maniff2022-official-selection

March 14 -19

Irish Annie's

Ricky Tomlinson is to return to the stage in a new musical comedy that celebrates the best of Irish culture. Irish Annie’s will perform around the St Patricks Day celebrations at St Helens Theatre Royal on Monday 14th March and the Epstein Theatre Liverpool on Saturday 19th March. A celebration of Irish culture, from the music to the comedy, featuring 6-piece band The Shenanigans, the show tells the story of landlady Annie, played by Catherine Rice, and her regular madcap customers. Featuring original tracks written for the show by Asa Murphy, along with Irish tunes including Galway Shawl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, Whiskey In The Jar and Danny Boy, the evening promises to have the audience laughing, singing, and dancing the night away.

Theatre Royal, St Helens, sthelenstheatreroyal.co.uk

Epstein Theatre, Liverpool, epsteintheatre.co.uk

March 26

Edith Rigby Guided Tour

It's International Women's Day on March 8 and later on in the month you can learn about one of the most important women to come out of the county in this guided walk around WInckley Square and Miller Park.

Winckley Square Gardens, Preston www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/edith-rigby-guided-walk-with-judy-beeston-tickets-260484796037

March 29

The Four Seasons

James Wilton Dance, one of Europe’s most in-demand dance companies presents Max Richter’s version of Vivaldi’s seminal work The Four Seasons. The work features a blend of capoeira, acrobatics, martial arts and classical dance, alongside stunning stage and costume designs. The choreography relates each of the four seasons, creating a kaleidoscopic visual feast.

Grand Theatre, Blackpool, blackpoolgrand.co.uk