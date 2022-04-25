Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s first art exhibition in 15 years

For the first time in 15 years, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will be mounting a selling exhibition of pencil drawings and paintings on canvas.

Original artwork by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen - Credit: llb.co.uk

Laurence is a classically-trained fine artist, and his works have an unapologetic figurative sophistication inspired by traditional high art subject matter and technique. Like many, lockdown inspired him to look into different ways of expressing creativity; in his case it marked a hugely successful return to easel painting.





Laurence outside his House of Llewelyn-Bowen flagship showroom in Cirencester - Credit: Steve Thorp

Despite considerable international interest, it is important to Laurence that this exhibition happens in Cirencester: ‘I very much see myself as a part of the long tradition of artists and designers who have been proud to be Cotswold based. My life with my family is here; it’s where my business is based, and its power to inspire me creatively is something I marvel at every day.’

Original artwork by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen - Credit: llb.co.uk

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen: Recent Paintings runs from May 19 at Cotswold Contemporary Gallery, Market Place, Cirencester, cotswoldcontemporary.co.uk and llb.co.uk

Original artwork by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen - Credit: llb.co.uk

