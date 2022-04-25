Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s first art exhibition in 15 years

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 6:00 PM April 25, 2022
Updated: 7:08 PM April 25, 2022
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen self-portrait

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen self-portrait, produced for BBC1's Celebrity Painting Challenge - Credit: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

For the first time in 15 years, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will be mounting a selling exhibition of pencil drawings and paintings on canvas.

Original artwork by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

Original artwork by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen - Credit: llb.co.uk

Laurence is a classically-trained fine artist, and his works have an unapologetic figurative sophistication inspired by traditional high art subject matter and technique. Like many, lockdown inspired him to look into different ways of expressing creativity; in his case it marked a hugely successful return to easel painting.


Laurence outside his House of Llewelyn-Bowen flagship showroom in Cirencester

Laurence outside his House of Llewelyn-Bowen flagship showroom in Cirencester - Credit: Steve Thorp

LISTEN to our exclusive interview with Laurence and Jackie Llewelyn-Bowen.

Despite considerable international interest, it is important to Laurence that this exhibition happens in Cirencester: ‘I very much see myself as a part of the long tradition of artists and designers who have been proud to be Cotswold based. My life with my family is here; it’s where my business is based, and its power to inspire me creatively is something I marvel at every day.’

Original artwork by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

Original artwork by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen - Credit: llb.co.uk

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen: Recent Paintings runs from May 19 at Cotswold Contemporary Gallery, Market Place, Cirencester, cotswoldcontemporary.co.uk and llb.co.uk

Original artwork by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

Original artwork by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen - Credit: llb.co.uk

SUBSCRIBE to Cotswold Life magazine for more on the arts in the Cotswolds.

Original artwork by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

Original artwork by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen - Credit: llb.co.uk

Cotswold Life
Cotswolds

