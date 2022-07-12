Where to explore lavender fields in Kent

Whether you want to grow it, use it or picnic surrounded by it, Kent's lavender producers have got it covered

Lavender is one of the most recognisable and popular plants around, enjoyed for its refreshing fragrance and lovely coloured flowers. A versatile herb, easy to grow, with both medicinal and culinary uses, attractive to pollinators, especially bees, and with many varieties to choose from, it is no wonder that this is an evergreen shrub that has graced our gardens for centuries.

Lavender offers a range of colours to try - Credit: Leigh Clapp

The name lavender originates from the Latin verb ‘lavare’, meaning ‘to wash’, which holds true to its association with cleanliness. Medicinally, it has long been used to sooth burns, induce sleep and reduce stress. Originating from the Mediterranean region, northeast Africa and southwest Asia, lavender has been grown for over 2,500 year for its benefits and beauty. There are no native lavenders; the first evidence of live plants in the UK occurs in the 13th century.

The three main types of lavender grown today, with different blooming seasons from spring to late summer, are Lavandula angustifolia (English lavender), Lavandula stoechas (French or Spanish lavender) and Lavandula x intermedia (lavandin). English lavender is probably the best known, with its hardy, long-lived, neat plants and profusion of bloom in June or July. Stalwart examples include ‘Hidcote’ and ‘Munstead’. Stoechas varieties are less hardy and shorter-lived, characterised by their distinctive sterile bracts that look like two little stand-up ears. Flowering of these can take place as early as May, with another flush in June, and a further in late summer to autumn. Robust Lavandin produces tall mounds of grey foliage and long loose spikes of flowers in July or August.



Here in Kent we are fortunate to have the country’s benchmark lavender nursery, Downderry Nursery, owned by RHS Master Grower Dr Simon Charlesworth, and home to the world’s only Scientific National Plant Collection of lavender. The nursery specialises in lavender and rosemary, cultivating plants for garden use and oil production. It all actually started in Simon’s garden near Maidstone in 1991, growing sun-loving plants in a greenhouse and selling by mail order. “When everyone went for lavender I decided to specialise in it,” Simon comments. After being granted Plant Heritage National Plant Collection with 60 lavenders, the nursery moved to Hadlow in 1997.

A striped effect, creating using different colours, is always striking - Credit: Leigh Clapp

The walled garden and field now has some 200,000 plants on site, around 80 cultivars, all propagated from cuttings on the nursery using stock plants, from the popular varieties to rarities. “Kent is good for lavender as it’s a dry corner of the UK. Our particular area is good because we’re not in a valley, but the soil is a bit heavy and requires improved drainage for lavender to thrive,” Simon explains.

Lavender has so may design uses in the garden: for edging paths or fences, as a low-growing hedge, filling in parterres, mingling with other cottage favourites in beds and borders, planted on slopes and in rockeries, in decorative potagers and herb gardens, and in landscaping with broad swathes. Take into account the subtle colour differences available, level of hardiness and mature size. “Lavenders lend themselves to both formality and naturalness. There is nothing quite like a garden path bordered with just one variety of lavender. Equally, a broad border with a mixture of lavenders of differing hues of blues, purples, pinks and whites, habits and flowering times can be an intoxicatingly beautiful blend,” Simon suggests.

Container planting

If you don’t have the right soil conditions try potting lavender up in containers. Terracotta pots are best and place them in a sunny spot not under overhanging trees and shrubs. Containers need to be 30-40 cm in diameter. Water at regular intervals when the compost is drying out, as they need more irrigation to develop a good root system, and re-pot regularly as they grow. Move containers of more tender varieties to shelter over winter. Advises Simon, "For containers, use a mix of one third each of soilless compost, John Innes No.2 or 3 and coarse grit. For feeding, pop in a plug or two of slow release fertiliser, which should last all season. Short plants are great for growing in pots, but watch out for the fibrous roots of all stoeachas species and cultivars."

Keeping plants healthy

Once established lavenders are best left alone to be enjoyed, apart from their critical annual prune. Lavenders that flower June-July should be pruned by mid-August and those that flower July-August are best pruned by early September. Plants need to be pruned about a third into the foliage to maintain their attractive domed habit. By the time they go dormant in the autumn the lavenders should have re-clothed themselves with fresh young shoots that will harden off before the vagaries of the winter weather,” Simon comments.

To know

Downderry Nursery, Hadlow, TN11 9SW

Online orders as normal, the nursery is not open this season due to on-going improvements during the pandemic, there may be a few tours downderry-nursery.co.uk



Lavender growing tips

You can plant lavender any time between spring and autumn, but planting in April or May is ideal, as the soil will be warming up and it will give your lavender time to establish through a full growing season.

Lavenders love heat, so plant in full sun. Soil should be free-draining, and can be dry or moderately fertile, chalky, and with a pH that's neutral to alkaline.

Plants are usually sold in containers ready for planting or as plug plants that will need to be looked after for several months until large enough to be planted out.

Plant your container-bought lavender as soon as possible after purchasing, and to the same depth. Add some bonemeal in the planting hole to encourage rooting out, firm down and water in, but do not over-water.

Mix in grit to heavy soils when planting to improve drainage and plant on a slight mound

Space plants 45-90cm for informal planting, in groups of three, advises Simon. For hedging, space around 30cm apart.

Be attentive in the first few weeks after planting if the weather is dry. In their first season, trim smaller plants below their first buds, to encourage side shooting.

Thereafter prune after the flowers fade to ensure regrowth before the autumn.

Don't give your plants any further food, as this could be detrimental, leading to soft sappy growth and floppy plants.

What to plant them with

Lavenders get on well with other sun-loving flowers and herbs that thrive in the same conditions, including echinacea, roses, achillea, santolina, artemisia, sedums, daisies, zinnias and rosemary.

A glorious lavender farm to visit

Picnic among the lavender fields at Castle Farm, in Shoreham - Credit: Thomas Alexander Photography

If you'd like to immerse yourself in lavender without the effort of growing it yourself, there's no where better to visit than Castle Lavender Farm in the pretty village of Shoreham outside Sevenoaks. Book yourself onto one of their tours of the lavender farm (adult £10, child £6), or a walk through the fields themselves, home to some 60,000 lavender plants and where you'll find a handily placed bench that's ideal for that all-important photo opportunity (adult £4, child £2,75). Alternatively, pack your own picnic and go for a slot that will allow you enjoy it surrounded by a sea of purple (adult £12, child £6). Tickets, which go on sale at the end of June, must be pre-booked, but if you're too late to bag a space anyone can walk past the fields for free and the Castle Farm Shop is well worth a visit, selling all things lavender related, from bath oil to lavender ice cream.

castlefarmkent.co.uk