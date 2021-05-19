Published: 12:39 PM May 19, 2021

Sculptor Lawrence Edwards' gift to Butley, his sculpture A Thousand Tides in Butley Creek which is only visible at low tide. Edwards has produced a 'twin' for Sculpture in the Valley, this time it lies on a slab. - Credit: Simon Parker

Framed by reeds, clouds and mudflats, tantalizingly out of reach, a life-size bronze figure has been resting in Butley Creek for the past six years, an eerie and mesmerising statement of man within the natural landscape, mirroring the ancient Anglo-Saxon burials for which this region is renowned.

Now that its demise is imminent, soon to be overwhelmed by the land and sea, a twin figure has been released for a summer show taking place further up the coast near Blythburgh.

The Creek Man, named A Thousand Tides (No. 2), is the creation of acclaimed sculptor Laurence Edwards. Its naked form, woven together with brambles, branches and leaves is presented this time in a darkened room, ignominiously lying on a slab.

Laurence Edwards' original sculpture A Thousand Tides in its resting place in Butley Creek, the tide beginning to submerge it. - Credit: Archant

Laurence Edwards' The Creek Man, named A Thousand Tides (No. 2), a naked form, woven together with brambles, branches and leaves is presented this time in a darkened room, ignominiously lying on a slab. - Credit: Courtesy Laurence Edwards

It is a wonderful opportunity to view a well-known and much-loved piece at close quarters and is just one of the highlights of an exhibition organised by Waveney & Blyth Arts throughout June.

The curator David Baldry has invited 35 artists from this region and beyond to explore the theme of Reflections on Landscape, and Laurence Edwards’ figure perfectly illustrates how humanity is formed from, and defined by, its environment.

This is the seventh Sculpture in the Valley show which this year takes place in a new location at Potton Hall near the village of Westleton, on the edge of Dunwich forest.

The pieces of traditional sculpture, conceptual work, and sound, light and textile installations are displayed throughout a 10 acre site where visitors can wander through a wildflower meadow, wooded area, cascading waterfall, rose garden, meditation garden, lawns and pond.

“We’re blessed with a new and extraordinary site close to the East Suffolk coast with its woodland, heath, marsh and, of course, sky,” says David Baldry who is head of fine art at the University of Suffolk and, as an artist himself, works in drawing, sculpture, video and architecture.

“Art is at its best when pointing to something we don’t always acknowledge or which we take for granted,” he says. “This year, artists have every opportunity to think about, engage with and make sculpture in a very special location.”

Sculpture in the Valley curator David Baldry, head of fine art at the University of Suffolk, says art is at its best when "pointing to something we don’t always acknowledge or which we take for granted”. - Credit: Jo Leverett

Potton Hall near Westleton is the venue for Sculpture in the Valley. - Credit: Jo Leverett

In addition to Laurence Edwards, there are familiar names such as Tom Brent, Jim Racine, Telfer Stokes, and Mark Goldsworthy who lives and works in the Waveney Valley and will be exhibiting a sculpture made from Ancaster limestone.

“The stone is made from tiny crustaceans that died millions of years ago,” he says. “When I think of this and feel the stone being worked, I realise how brief our lives are and how this colours our perception. Other organisms live very different lives. To observe and witness is the first step to understanding.”

There are contributions from new and emerging talent too. “Quality, quality, quality,” was the criterion for selection for the show, according to David, as he sought to recognise and exhibit artists at the beginning of their careers.

Sara Ross, for example, he says, “is an exciting but lesser known artist working in a conceptually driven way. I think her approach using new technologies as well as more formal elements with a political commentary will be refreshing.” And Dide Siemmond is displaying "tiny, almost invisible, bronze pieces which I believe activate their situation exponentially by their quietness".

Elizabeth Cook's herons sculptures. - Credit: Elizabeth Cooke

Pills 1 by Dide Siemmond - Credit: Dide Siemmond

There is also a sound installation from filmmaker and sound artist Mike Challis inviting visitors to step into a rainforest, the stained glass of Patrick Elder, and metalwork herons from Elizabeth Cooke.

“I wanted to have as much variety as possible with traditional sculpture as well as more conceptual work,” says David. “Visitors will be amazed at the creativity on show, I think.”

Due to Covid restrictions, guests will have timed, pre-booked viewing slots, but the site will be open every day throughout June.

Reached via a winding gravel drive off the Blythburgh Road, Potton Hall is a timber framed house dating back to the 16th century. It has been home, for the past six years, to retired Norfolk businessman John Westgarth and his wife Priscilla. They were eager to host the sculpture trail to make more people aware of the beautiful setting for their existing businesses which are open all year round - a recording studio, beauty and relaxation spa with outdoor pool, and a café in the yurt.

Jane Hindmarch's Digital Silver Cloud - Credit: Jane Hindmarch

Heads by Tom Brent - Credit: Tom Brent

Figure by Mark Goldsworthy - Credit: Mark Goldsworthy

The Westgarths have been actively involved in the planning of the trail, working with Simon Raven from Waveney & Blyth Arts in identifying the features of the land which best suit the different artworks being displayed.

While W&BA activities have been limited during this past year, the team of volunteers is usually involved in organizing various walks, talks and arts projects which celebrate the beauty and cultural identity of north Suffolk and south Norfolk.

“We also want to explore ways in which, as artists, we can get the message out about climate change,” says Simon. “We have examples of an eroding coastline, and two valleys which are increasingly becoming inundated with water at different times of the year. Flood levels have gone up and there is increasing rainfall. Everybody in this area is experiencing climate change. We hope to encourage people to confront the issue and find their role in it.”

“Art at its best and most potent is a pointer to interact with the broader world,” says David. “I hope that through the art on site, visitors will engage with and look at the landscape with more seeing eyes. When you slow down enough to look, you discover things you never noticed before.”

He quotes the 19th century, French sculptor Auguste Rodin: “Where did I learn to understand sculpture? In the woods by looking at the trees, along roads by observing the formation of clouds.” And perhaps in Suffolk this summer.

Sculpture in the Valley takes place at Potton Hall, Westleton, from Friday May 28 until Sunday June 27 , 10am to 5pm daily. Entry is £6 for adults and visits must be booked through www.waveneyandblytharts.com