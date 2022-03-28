By Holly Louise Eells.

A local's guide to Colchester - with Indre Kriauciunaite

Indre Kriauciunaite is a graphic designer and freelance photographer for her company Colchester Streets (@colchesterstreets), a fabulous account of people, fashion, dogs, events and art that is seen in Colchester. She has lived in town for more than 11 years.

Indre Kriauciunaite - Credit: Indre Kriauciunaite

Best cafes in Colchester

I try to buy from local independents whenever I can. I’m a big supporter of small businesses and it is one of the reasons why I created @colchesterstreets. I love to discover those hidden gems, such as little cafes and restaurants. Through my photography, I want to promote these independent businesses and drive more traffic to them.

Since lockdown, many more indie businesses have popped up. For example, Sip & Tuck is an independent cafe bistro at the end of the high street, which is owned by a lovely couple. They do a great breakfast, fantastic coffee and they are just so friendly. They always come up with something creative for their special themed nights. Also, Sir Isaac’s Artisan Coffee on Sir Isaac’s Walk offers an impressive variety of coffee and teas – it is amazing!

Sir Isaac's Artisan Coffee - Credit: @colchesterstreets

Best restaurants in Colchester

Also on Sir Isaac’s Walk is a cute little ramen restaurant called Hsinking; I can’t recommend it enough! Also, Bellapais Steak House & Greek Restaurant on St John’s Street offers the biggest steaks cooked to perfection.

Church Street Tavern has incredible décor and is very cosy. Every room is different – a quirky mess that works! They offer fantastic cocktails, great music and an ideal place to lounge.

Sip & Tuck - Credit: @colchesterstreets

Best places for a walk in Colchester

My dog, Eden, and I like to visit Castle Park and the fields around the area. One of my favourite places is St Botolph's Priory (founded in 1093 as a house of Augustinian canons) as it is so quiet around there. I love to take pictures here when the sun is setting and it is the golden hour; it is so peaceful and lovely. Another recommended walk is around The Dutch Quarter to see the pastel-coloured buildings.