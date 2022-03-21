A local's guide to Southend and Leigh-on-Sea

By Holly Louise Eells

Jules Easlea is a communications specialist in the arts and culture sector. She currently lives in Leigh-on-Sea with her husband and has had a long and happy history living around Southend.

Jules Easlea - Credit: J. Easlea

Where to shop for kids in Southend

On the way to Leigh-On-Sea from Southend is an independent toy shop, Argosy Toys, and my goodness it is amazing. It is an Aladdin's cave of toys! Before you click on Amazon, visit here; they really care about what they do and they know everything about toys. It has been there forever, since 1947 in fact! When my husband was little, his mum would take him there for a treat. Also, head upstairs as it has records!

Argosy Toys - Credit: Argosy Toys

Where to eat in Southend

Wings is a fantastic authentic Chinese restaurant on York Road. The food is really good and everything is freshly cooked – the owners are such lovely people. Also, The Remedy Tea Shop is great for a relaxed environment. It has lovely armchairs and it is all a bit quirky and mismatched. As it is on Southend High Street, it is in competition with the likes of Starbucks, McDonald’s and Costa, but for me, it is the place to go as it is a bit more authentic.

Walks near Southend

We love Gunners Park, near the Garrison in Shoebury. This is where the army were based in World War II. There’s something about the place that makes you think of all the soldiers going to war and all the history that’s under your feet. It feels like you are not in Southend.

Southend-on-Sea at sunset - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Things to do in Southend

The Focal Point Gallery is a contemporary visual arts organisation off Elmer Avenue, at The Forum at Southend Central Library. Everyone who works there is fantastic because they all have their own artistic practice and are genuinely embedded in the art world. It is not just a job for them as they are all interested in art, involved in art, and really want to share with you what’s going on at the gallery.

Now Southend is becoming a city, Focal Point Gallery is one of the things a city should have. It has been there for 30 years and started off as a photography gallery, which has an amazing international reputation. It has now been transmuted into this contemporary gallery, which feels really cutting edge.