11 marvellous markets in Norfolk

From weekly to monthly markets, there's always somewhere to go in Norfolk.

Throughout the year there are plenty of places to visit around the county where you can shop till you drop. Markets are the perfect place to pick up anything from local produce fresh from the fields, to antiques and homeware. Norfolk has an abundance of markets to choose from, some which operate weekly, and others that happen less frequently.

Here is everything you need to know about the markets across Norfolk.

Acle Farmers Market

Where: St Edmunds Church Hall, Acle NR13 3BU

When: Second Saturday of every month, 9am – 12.30pm

Sells: Fruit and veg, cheese, meat, cakes, pastries, bread, honey, beer, and jewellery.

Aylsham Market

Where: Aylsham Market Place, Aylsham NR11 6EH

When: Mondays and Fridays, 9am – 1pm

Sells: Locally reared meat, pies, breads, cakes, local honey, apple juice, and candles.

Creake Abbey Farmers Market

Where: Creake Rd, North Creake, Fakenham NR21 9LF

When: First Saturday of every month (excluding January), 9.30am – 1pm

Sells: Fresh local produce, cheese, cakes, fudge, pickles, preserves, plants, and ales.

Diss Market

Where: Market Place, Diss IP22 4JT

When: Every Friday, 9am – 4pm

Sells: Fresh fish, fruit and veg, accessories and pet supplies.

Docking Market

Where: Dr W. E Ripper Hall, High Street, Docking, PE31 8NG

When: Every Wednesday, 9am – 1pm

Sells: Locally produced meat, cheese, Indian food, bread, jams, pies, and chocolates.

Fakenham Market

Where: Market Place, Fakenham NR21 9BG

When: Every Thursday, 9am – 3pm

Sells: Clothing, fruit and veg, household supplies.

Hoveton Farmers Market

Where: Hoveton Village Hall, Hoveton NR12 8SA

When: Fourth Saturday of every month, 9.30am – 12.30pm

Sells: Handcrafted gifts, homemade bread and pastries, organic food, handmade soap.

Lodden Farmers Market

Where: Jubilee Hall, George Ln, Loddon NR14 6NB

When: Second and fourth Saturday of every month, 9.30am – 1pm

Sells: Meat, fruit and veg, cider, fruit juices, jams and marmalades, jewellery, and cards.

Norwich Market

Where: 1 Market Place, Norwich NR2 1ND

When: Mondays – Saturdays, 8am – 5pm

Sells: International cuisine, vegetarian food, crafts, flowers.

Sheringham Market

Where: Station Road, Sheringham NR26 8RA

When: Every Saturday plus Wednesdays between April and November, 9am – 4pm

Sells: Fresh meat and seafood, household linen, haberdashery, shoes, and sweets.

Swaffham Market

Where: Market Place, Swaffham PE37 7AB

When: Every Saturday, 9am – 4pm

Sells: Bric a brac, food, potted plants and flowers, antiques, clothing.

