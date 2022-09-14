11 marvellous markets in Norfolk
- Credit: Jakub Kapusnak, Unsplash
From weekly to monthly markets, there's always somewhere to go in Norfolk.
Throughout the year there are plenty of places to visit around the county where you can shop till you drop. Markets are the perfect place to pick up anything from local produce fresh from the fields, to antiques and homeware. Norfolk has an abundance of markets to choose from, some which operate weekly, and others that happen less frequently.
Here is everything you need to know about the markets across Norfolk.
Acle Farmers Market
Where: St Edmunds Church Hall, Acle NR13 3BU
When: Second Saturday of every month, 9am – 12.30pm
Sells: Fruit and veg, cheese, meat, cakes, pastries, bread, honey, beer, and jewellery.
Aylsham Market
Where: Aylsham Market Place, Aylsham NR11 6EH
When: Mondays and Fridays, 9am – 1pm
Sells: Locally reared meat, pies, breads, cakes, local honey, apple juice, and candles.
Creake Abbey Farmers Market
Where: Creake Rd, North Creake, Fakenham NR21 9LF
When: First Saturday of every month (excluding January), 9.30am – 1pm
Sells: Fresh local produce, cheese, cakes, fudge, pickles, preserves, plants, and ales.
Diss Market
Where: Market Place, Diss IP22 4JT
When: Every Friday, 9am – 4pm
Sells: Fresh fish, fruit and veg, accessories and pet supplies.
Docking Market
Where: Dr W. E Ripper Hall, High Street, Docking, PE31 8NG
When: Every Wednesday, 9am – 1pm
Sells: Locally produced meat, cheese, Indian food, bread, jams, pies, and chocolates.
Fakenham Market
Where: Market Place, Fakenham NR21 9BG
When: Every Thursday, 9am – 3pm
Sells: Clothing, fruit and veg, household supplies.
Hoveton Farmers Market
Where: Hoveton Village Hall, Hoveton NR12 8SA
When: Fourth Saturday of every month, 9.30am – 12.30pm
Sells: Handcrafted gifts, homemade bread and pastries, organic food, handmade soap.
Lodden Farmers Market
Where: Jubilee Hall, George Ln, Loddon NR14 6NB
When: Second and fourth Saturday of every month, 9.30am – 1pm
Sells: Meat, fruit and veg, cider, fruit juices, jams and marmalades, jewellery, and cards.
Norwich Market
Where: 1 Market Place, Norwich NR2 1ND
When: Mondays – Saturdays, 8am – 5pm
Sells: International cuisine, vegetarian food, crafts, flowers.
Sheringham Market
Where: Station Road, Sheringham NR26 8RA
When: Every Saturday plus Wednesdays between April and November, 9am – 4pm
Sells: Fresh meat and seafood, household linen, haberdashery, shoes, and sweets.
Swaffham Market
Where: Market Place, Swaffham PE37 7AB
When: Every Saturday, 9am – 4pm
Sells: Bric a brac, food, potted plants and flowers, antiques, clothing.
