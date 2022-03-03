6 Mother's Day ideas in Derbyshire

Mother’s Day will soon be upon us and it’s time to start thinking about creating some special memories across our county.

Here are some ideas for lovely days out to treat your mum – although they can, of course, be enjoyed by everyone.

Falling on March 27 this year, Mothering Sunday is likely to be a very busy day at all of the establishments mentioned so do book early.

Any of these suggestions would make a wonderful day out throughout the year. Shouldn’t everyday be Mother’s Day?

Chatsworth House

I feel like I should probably be on some sort of retainer for Chatsworth House since I invariably recommend it, whatever the occasion (I’m not - it’s just an incredible place). Chatsworth fits the bill however you wish your Mother’s Day to look.

It’s worth noting that the house, garden and farmyard close over the winter for conservation and refurbishment and reopen on March 26 (just in time for Mother’s Day!).

The house is full of interesting artefacts and sumptuous interiors. It is simply one of the finest country houses in the land, and however many times one visits there is always more to see.

The same is true of the exterior. A whole day could be spent exploring the manicured gardens. If the weather is kind and/or you wrapped up warm you might even enjoy a picnic with some of the most spectacular views in Derbyshire. The top of the Cascade is one of my personal favourites.

There’s also extensive parkland to walk in. And the farmyard and adventure playground to explore with children.

Whilst there are a range of catering options at Chatsworth itself, a day out here is best completed with dinner, or at least some refreshments at one of the estate’s glorious country inns.

Try The Devonshire Arms at Beeley. This 18th century coaching inn manages to combine a cosy inn with a light and airy brasserie. It is the perfect place to unwind after a day exploring Chatsworth.

Useful information ahead of your visit:

Access: Blue Badge parking and visitors with restricted mobility may be dropped off and collected from the main entrance. The main house entrance and ticket area is situated on the ground floor and is accessible throughout. Lift. Detailed access information on the website.

Family friendly: No prams/pushchairs or rucksack-style baby carriers allowed in the house. (Front baby carriers are welcome).

Dogs: Well behaved dogs welcome on leads. Not permitted in house, farmyard or playground (except assistance dogs).

Coronavirus: One way route through the house.

Price: Adult ticket for house, garden, farmyard and playground is £26 (cheaper tickets available if only visiting certain areas). Free car parking if booked online.

Address: Bakewell, DE45 1PP

Kedleston Hall

The expansive grounds around Kedleston Hall - Credit: Gary Wallis

Situated on the outskirts of Derby, Kedleston Hall is an 18th century mansion with beautiful interiors, pretty gardens and vast parkland.

There is plenty to explore inside. There’s the opulent interiors you would expect from a house of this size but also an extensive collection of artefacts many inspired by the Roman Empire.

There is a café on site, housed in the historical ‘Great Kitchen’. This serves up light meals, hot drinks and cakes etc throughout the day.

Or for a lovely pub afterwards, I would recommend The White Hart in Duffield, which is less than four miles away.

Useful information ahead of your visit:

Access: Designated spaces for blue badge holders in main car park, 200 yards from hall. Accessible toilet in main toilet block. Level access to the gardens from the car park but can be muddy. Access to first floor by stairs only.

Family friendly: Baby changing facilities. Gardens are pushchair friendly. Inside the hall, pushchairs are asked to be left at the hall reception but there are baby carriers available to borrow.

Dogs: Welcome on leads in parkland and garden (not permitted in house except assistance dogs).

Coronavirus: One way route through the hall. Hand sanitising gel available.

Price: £13 for adult ticket to hall, parkland and gardens (free for National Trust members). No advance booking required.

Address: Quarndon, DE22 5JH (for Sat Nav DE22 5JD).

Afternoon tea at The Cavendish

Whilst there are dozens of wonderful places to enjoy the delightful ritual of afternoon tea in Derbyshire, one of the best is undoubtedly at the Cavendish Hotel in Baslow.

Nestled in the Chatsworth Estate, the hotel enjoys unspoilt views of the surrounding countryside. Quite simply one of the loveliest places to enjoy a few hours luxuriating over cake.

Expect a traditional tea stand laden with savoury and decadent sweet treats; a warm homemade sausage roll (or vegetarian alternative) compliments the dainty little sandwiches.

This is followed by freshly baked scones, served with homemade strawberry jam and clotted cream -then an exquisite selection of patisserie.

I visited recently and my experience was faultless. It rivalled any of the afternoon teas I have enjoyed over the years at any London hotel.

Useful information ahead of your visit:

Access: Whilst there is wheelchair access, note there is no disabled toilet.

Price: £30 per person, champagne afternoon tea £42.75.

Address: Baslow, Bakewell, DE45 1SP 01246 582311.

A Day in the Peak District

Ashford in the Water - Credit: Gary Wallis

Naturally there are numerous places in the Peaks to spend a lovely day out. As a suggestion, I think Ashford in the Water is a delightful destination. It’s chocolate box pretty, so perfectly pleasant for a short stroll around the village.

For a more bracing walk, refer to the Derbyshire Life website (bit.ly/DerbyshireLifeAshfordInTheWater) for detailed instructions.

Ashford in the Water boasts several lovely places to re-fuel – including the beautiful Rafters at Riverside House.

This Michelin listed restaurant has a delicious tasting menu. I’ve also heard great things about their Sunday roasts. Don’t miss the wagyu beef.

If you’d prefer a cosy pub, head to the Bulls Head. This 17th century coaching inn is the perfect place to relax by an open fire.

A Mooch around Ashbourne

Historic Ashbourne - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Ashbourne is an attractive market town with cobbled streets and plenty to explore.

The town centre is based around medieval yards and alleyways so there is some really interesting architecture, including over 100 listed buildings and structures.

Ashbourne is particularly famous for its lovely antiques shops, but there’s also a wealth of contemporary, independent shops.

I particularly like Handmade Ashbourne, which stocks over fifty UK designers and makers and The Cheddar Gorge, a delightful deli.

There is a pretty public park which boasts a duck pond and playground suitable for young children.

Swerve the big chains and support local by grabbing a coffee from one of the fabulous independents such as The Little Shed. For an expertly made cocktail, head to The Bank.

Alternatively, drive to either The Duncombe Arms or The Cock Inn, both popular, upmarket gastro pubs.

Spa Day

There is nothing more relaxing than a day at the spa. In Derbyshire, the only spa I have been to myself and genuinely loved so far is the Garden Secret Spa at Ringwood Hall, near Chesterfield.

It’s small, but perfectly formed with a range of steam rooms and saunas and some divine treatments.

I hear very good things about Ensana at Buxton Crescent, Losehill House and the newly opened The Spa at Breedon Priory.

Further afield, Ragdale Hall is worth the journey!

Words by Molly Scott