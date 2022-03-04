Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Kent Mothering Sunday Treats

Anna Lambert

Published: 5:05 PM March 4, 2022
Woman Receiving a Facial Massage

Treat your mother to a relaxing treatment at Reuthe's - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

From a gentle garden tour to a soothing massage, it's all about helping your mother to unwind this Mother's Day. Here's a trio of ideas for Kentish treats, come March 27

Potter round a gorgeous garden

A view through blossoming tree branches to a wooden bench at Emmetts Garden in the Springtime. There

Emmetts Garden is especially beautiful in springtime - Credit: ©NTPL/David Sellman

Godmersham Park, near Canterbury, has 24 acres of restored wilderness, with a superb show of daffodils to wander through, and is open for the National Garden Scheme on Mothering Sunday. Also supporting the NGS is Potmans Heath House near Wittersham -  a large country garden with daffodils and ornamental cherry and apple trees, blossoming in their prime (hopefully like your mum!). At both these lovely places you can enjoy a home-made tea, too.  The wealth of National Trust gardens within the county are of course another option, with rows of cherry trees in the orchard at Sissinghurst Castle Garden and 48 ‘lollipop’-shaped cherry blossom trees at Emmetts, near Sevenoaks. 

Enjoy a delicious lunch
You'll need to book now if you want to be sure of a table, and hopefully you'll have plenty of ideas of the sort of place your mother would like to be taken. For something new, Bowley’s restaurant at community-owned pub The Plough in Trottiscliffe sounds very tempting to us. The Mother's Day menu here includes rhubarb bellini cocktails, hot-smoked salmon, choggia beetroot, lemon and caviar; saddle of hogget with mint sauce and roasted garlic and, for dessert, rhubarb Eton Mess with clotted cream and candied ginger. For an extra special treat, order a box Bowley’s handmade chocolates with flavours including honeycomb, dark chocolate mint, salted caramel and Madeira ganache. (£25 for a box of 16).

Treat her to a spa break in an unusual setting

Reuthe's near Borough Green is perhaps best known for its magical 11-acre rare species woodland, home to one of the country’s best selection of specialist rhododendrons, azaleas, camellias and conifers. There's a regular farmer's market here, you can say hello to the resident alpacas and enjoy food in the cafe. Rather more unexpectedly, there's also a spa on-site and on Mothering Sunday (with plenty of other sessions available, too), £75 will buy use of the heated swimming pool, sauna and showers for a three-hour session, including a half-hour massage treatment. It all sounds like a blissful way to unwind to us. 

