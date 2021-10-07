Published: 3:51 PM October 7, 2021

Having fun at Standon Calling Festival 2021. - Credit: Haydon Perrior for Here & Now

A short documentary that captures the struggles music festivals faced in 2021 focusses on none other than Hertfordshire's Standon Calling.

Music festivals: a high-risk business (produced by the Financial Times) takes a look at the obstacles Standon Calling - and other festivals - navigated to welcome music lovers and festival goers once again this year.

In Standon Calling's case, for the 15th time.

Crowd members at Standon Calling Festival 2021. - Credit: Haydon Perrior for Here & Now

The documentary, which runs for 20 minutes also features Latitude, British Summer Time, Wilderness and Boomtown.

It includes interviews with organisers, bands and stage hands to find out if British music festivals can bounce back from the pandemic.

For Standon Calling lovers, and for festival goers everywhere, this is one for your tea-break.

Standon Calling 2022 tickets go on sale

If you missed out on this year's festival, early bird tickets for Standon Calling 2022 are now on sale.

At the time of writing, early bird adult Tier 1.5 tickets are available at £149 plus booking fee.

Also on sale - and selling out fast - are boutique camping spots, which will see you cam in a bell tent or yurt and enjoy luxury toilet and shower facilities during the festival and use of a luggage buggy to deliver all your festival kit to your tent with ease.

Standon Calling will take place next year July 21-24. The line up is yet to be announced but it is expected to include global acts, comedians and emerging musicians and bands

To book tickets or for more information, visit standon-calling.com







