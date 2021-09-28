Published: 12:44 PM September 28, 2021

James Bond's iconic silver birch Aston Martin DB5 will be on display at Beaulieu - Credit: © 2021 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

You’ve seen the film, and now it’s time to get up close and personal to Bond’s latest collection of vehicles as they zoom in to Beaulieu Motor Museum in the heart of the New Forest on October 15.

To celebrate the launch of the new James Bond film, No Time To Die, the Bond In Motion exhibition will feature the iconic cars, gadgets and costumes from the latest 007 film.

Beaulieu Enterprises Managing Director Russell Bowman said: ‘This entirely new exhibition follows in the footsteps of our acclaimed Bond In Motion exhibition, which opened ten years ago showing 50 original vehicles from 50 years of Bond – and we know this will be just as popular.’

The exhibition will be the first opportunity for the public to see the folding-wing glider from the film. The full-size model will be suspended above Bond’s iconic silver birch Aston Martin DB5, complete with new LED number plate and machine guns.

The Land Rover Series III driven by Daniel Craig will also form part of the collection - Credit: © 2021 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Also on display will be the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, driven in the film by new agent Nomi, the No Time To Die Aston Martin V8 – which was last seen in The Living Daylights (1987) – and the Chevy Bel Air. Fans of four-wheel drives will enjoy Bond’s Land Rover Series III and the Land Rover Defender 110. A Triumph Scrambler motorcycle and Royal Alloy Scooter will be crowd-pleasers for fans of two-wheelers.

Visitors will be able to get a first look at new gadgets from the Secret Intelligence Service Q Branch, including Bond’s Q-enhanced Omega Seamaster Diver 300M watch, alongside technical plans for vehicle designs and DB5 weapons. Backdrop screens will show action clips from the movie.

The Triumph Scrambler motorcycle from the film will be on display - Credit: © 2021 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

A range of Bond merchandise will also be on display in the exhibition and available to buy in the Beaulieu gift shop as well as the 007store.com.

For tickets and details see beaulieu.co.uk or call 01590 612345.

