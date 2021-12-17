A guide to spending New Years at home

We round-up the best ideas for spending the New Year holiday at home or indoors.

2022 is almost upon us and for many it is time to reflect and reminisce. After a busy Christmas, you may be hoping to have a quieter time as you wave goodbye to the last 12 months. Alternatively, in the current climate, you may be isolating or reducing your exposure to crowded public places. Regardless of your reasons, there are plenty of ways to make the New Year bank holiday special without having to leave your home. Why not try one of these ideas over the three days.

Family Competition

We start off with the time-old tradition of family game night. A chance for healthy competition amongst family members as you try to outwit each other. You could maybe make things interesting and have consequences like the loser does the washing up too. Classics to try include Cluedo, Scrabble, and Monopoly, the latter of which has been responsible for many a family feud in the past 80 years.

Alternatively, if your family is spread out this New Years - or glued to their screens - you can also try an online game. There are many free options which are great fun for all ages. Our favourites include:

Codenames - a word based game of intrigue where you must give hints to your team to help them choose the right words from a board

Gartic Phone - an unusual riff on Chinese Whispers, you'll need all of your imagination to win

Skribbl - an online version of Pictionary, communicate using only drawings and show off those artistic skills you honed in lock-down last year

Psyche! - developed by Ellen DeGeneres, you'll need to bluff your way through trivia questions, whilst working out the right answer in a sea of lies.

But arguably the best game to play online for free this year has to be Among Us. This quirky app skyrocketed to fame over the last 18 months with all manner of celebrities streaming their attempts to sabotage the ship or sus out the imposter. Any tensions you have with family or friends can be easily wiped away when you have the chance to stab them in the back or have them kicked out the airlock.

Turn on the Telly

It wouldn't be the holiday season if different channels weren't vying for your attention. The BBC, ITV, and Channel 4 in particular go all out with specials littered with famous faces and classic stories. Over the bank holiday, there will be many small screen moments to watch out for and these are just our highlights:

The Last Leg of the Year - with plenty of celebrity guests, the boys are back to welcome in the New Year with plenty of laughs

Jools’ Annual Hootenanny - enjoy music from the stars along with their resolutions and predictions

Keith Barry's Magical New Year Party - music and magic will be at the heart of this next show which is sure to amaze

How About a Movie

Alternatively, why not binge something on the old Netflix or Disney+? There are plenty of series and films to be enjoyed on streaming services as you snuggle down with the last of the leftovers. If you're looking for inspiration, here are the most watched shows and films on Netflix in 2021:

Shows

Squid Game - a South Korean drama where a group must compete in deadly games to win a life-changing amount of money

Lupin - a gentleman thief sets out to avenge his father against a wealthy family

Money Heist - there's five whole seasons to enjoy of this Spanish drama where a group attempt to rob the Royal Mint of Spain

Film

Red Notice - An Interpol agent attempts to hunt down a prolific art thief

Army of the Dead - a quirky and stylised film where Las Vegas has become the centre of a zombie outbreak

Fatherhood - a comedy about a single dad bring up his daughter

Winter Wonderland

Our next suggestion will take you out of the house but not very far. Why not wrap up warm and pull on your wellies for a refreshing walk. Devon is full of great places to explore that are made all the more beautiful by the winter weather.

A Spot of Tidying

You may wish to use the three-day weekend to get ahead of the tidying from Christmas. It's a great opportunity to hunt out all those pesky pieces of wrapping paper that have ended up under the sofa, or tackle the burnt bottom of that pan from Christmas Day.

You may also want to use the time to deal with your Christmas tree, which is just starting to sag now that all the gifts have been pulled out from underneath it. There are many ways to get rid of your real tree but why not check out this article from our friends at Somerset Life to learn about a hedgehog-friendly way to use up your tree this year.

Creative in the Kitchen

It's been a few days since Christmas and you may feel rejuvenated enough to get back in the kitchen. Great British Life has a host of great recipes to try from pumpkin soup to apple cake. You can find them all here.

Have an Early Night

The last way to spend New Years at home that we recommend is to treat yourselves to some well-deserved r&r. Have a long shower or a bath, curl up with a hot drink, and relax in style. If you have small kids who want to stay up till midnight, there is still a way to get in those extra hours of sleep without disappointing them. Simply wait until they're distracted earlier in the day, and put the clocks forward a couple of hours. That way they still get to celebrate, and you can go to bed at a reasonable hour. (I can confirm this works as it is what my parents did every year when I was a child!)

That way you'll wake up refreshed and sober(ish) to start the New Year how you mean to go on.