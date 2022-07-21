25 years of normal for Norfolk comedy duo the Nimmo Twins

Its time to celebrate 25 years of The Nimmo Twins riffing on local headlines, ribbing local councillors and riling the unfortunates of Suffolk, writes Rowan Mantell

The Nimmo Twins celebrate their 25th anniversary this month.

Sometimes it’s hard to believe they weren’t invented right at the beginning of Norfolk, along with the Happisburgh hand axe, uncompromisingly awkward pronunciations like Wymondham and Happisburgh again, and deep pity for anyone from Ipswich, London or anywhere else in the sad land of Not-Norfolk south of Thetford and west of Welney.

You don’t have to know Norfolk to find the Nimmo Twins hilarious, but it helps. There are characters named for villages – plummy, posh Beeston Regis, academic Prof Newton Flotman; whole hilarious sketches and songs are stories told in a stream of Norfolk place names; and the 25th anniversary show is Holt? Who Goes There?

Well, I’ll be going.

I adore the Nimmos.

The twins, who are neither twins nor called Nimmo, are Karl Minns and Owen Evans. Karl is the writer, Owen an actor and both are brilliant comic performers.

I’ve often wondered why, despite some forays into national fame, the Nimmos remain little-known outside their beloved Norfolk.

Karl has also written for some of our funniest nationally-known comedians and for radio and television sketch shows but the sheer brilliance of his Nimmo scripts, and the combination of cerebral and physical theatre that results from the collision of whip-sharp lines and the tic-ridden, grimacing, gurning duo, is wittier, funnier, cleverer, better than almost anything else I’ve seen.

Holt? Who Goes There? is the Nimmo’s first new show for six years. Of course it is unlikely, and frankly would be totally unacceptable, if it really is completely new.

While the Nimmos are reliably uproarious enough for “here’s something from our new album” to be a joy, their devoted audiences always, always want the old favourites too, the riffing on local newspaper headlines, the ribbing of local councillors, the riling of unfortunates from Suffolk.

The humour is both hyper-local and universal, one moment breathlessly funny the next almost unbearably sad.

For they don’t shy away from tragedy – whether it is the tragi-comedy of Norwich City as a Premier League club or the proper tragedy of the dispossessed young men of rural Norfolk.

Karl himself has written and starred in a one-man show exposing the tragedies of his own childhood, and the mental-health legacy he has carried into adulthood. And even as he was telling that sad tale, he couldn’t help making us laugh too.

This new show promises more of the their rollercoaster of the ridiculous and the sublime.

I’m not naturally a sweary person, but they are living proof that swearing is both funny and clever.

In fact pretty much everything they do is both funny and clever. After 25 years they can get a laugh just by shambling on to stage as councillors Vern Gurney and Ken Steggles or, most rapturously, Karl in blonde wig and tart-tight clothes as She-Go. But those laughs have been won by years of burnishing songs and sketches for weeks of high-energy performances.

I can’t remember whether She-Go ever had a normal first name. Instead she is named for her conversational style, the breathless recounting of who-said-what-to-who. “She-go... he-go... she-go...”

Over the years we’ve seen her mature from stroppy Costessey schoolgirl (oh how I loved the Nimmo’s song Costessey Possey) to teen mum of Destiny Aguilera, to a bit of a feminist icon.

I can’t wait for the next instalment of her story – and, hopefully, a reprise of the wonderful Newmarket Road Blues (Norfolk magazine even gets a mention!)

The Nimmo Twins: Holt? Who Goes There? is at Norwich Playhouse from August 3 to 21 and at Norwich Theatre Royal on August 23.



