How to buy your own racehorse in time for The Festival, Cheltenham

If you think owning a race horse will forever remain a pipe dream, read on...

Picture the scene. It’s an impossibly beautiful crisp January day, with more than enough blue in the sky to make trousers for the entire Royal Navy, and I’m high on the Cotswolds at Tom George Racing, near Slad.

The Gloucestershire stables are one of the best known and most respected in an area full of the finest trainers, and it is here that I’m meeting with ex-jockeys Noel Fehily and David Crosse of the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate. The syndicate, established in September 2019, specialises in National Hunt Racing and has certainly hit the ground running, gaining an impressive number of wins in its short history and drawing a great deal of attention from the racing world.

But it’s not just the trainers, owners, jockeys and pundits who have been impressed with the syndicate. One couple – on the advice of good friends – were keen to make the connection, both personally and professionally, after spotting the potential of the syndicate. Claire and Laurent van Bekkum, the husband-and-wife team behind Cheltenham-based natural skincare brand Monuskin, were quick to realise they wanted to set up a partnership between the two brands.

‘Claire and I live in the village of Marston Meysey,’ says Laurent, ‘where great friends of ours, Andy and Kirsty Payne talked about their connections with Noel [Fehily] and David [Crosse], and said they'd like to introduce us.

‘The relationship is between nature and performance,’ he explains. ‘The heritage of Cheltenham and National Hunt racing is very strong and, as our business has been based in the town for over 30 years, we wanted a relationship between a marquee piece of Cheltenham and ourselves.’

Early success came when one of their horses, I’d Better Go Now, ridden by David Crosse, won at Doncaster, convincing the couple they’d done the right thing, and giving Laurent (Larry to his friends) the bug for being part-owner of a racehorse.

And there does seem to be good synergy between the skincare brand and the world of horse racing. Last year’s winner of the Grand National, Rachael Blackmore, was sent a package of Monuskin goodies after her win, and texted back her delight, saying it was the best gift she’d ever had!

‘I know horse racing is expensive,’ says Laurent, ‘but in a syndicate you get to be part of a group run by really top professionals who have had a long career in the industry. You're protected because you're looked after by people who know what they're doing.

‘As an example, the ten percent share for my first horse I’d Better Go Now was £2,500, and in the first year he'd won three races out of five. I was told then that I'd been really spoilt,’ he laughs, ‘but my reply to that was that I'd come in with the right people.’

Claire continues: ‘Larry came into the skincare business knowing absolutely nothing about it, but he had a nose for a good business. Running a business, being an entrepreneur, can be pretty stressful at times – there's not an insignificant amount of sleepless nights – and when Larry goes to see a horse it’s like balm. It utterly, utterly calms him down.’

'He was not calm at Warwick last week!’ David interjects, laughing, with a glint in his eye. ‘Someone asked me in Doncaster yesterday, “Why do we pay so much money to feel this nervous?” As jockeys, when we rode, we got on the horse, didn’t think about it, but just went out and did our jobs... but as an owner, we sh*t ourselves watching the races because we want everything to go right.’

‘The first three or four phone calls I had with David,’ continues Laurent, ‘he said, “Look, you've got to calm down; I think you need some valium!” So, yes, I do get quite intense, but 20 minutes around the horses and all of a sudden everything calms down.'

The life of an owner could hardly be more different to that of being a jockey, and Noel and David are all too aware of that.

‘There are months of build-up,’ says Noel, ‘but the race is so short, you don’t have long to think about it.’

And that, of course, is part of the joy of being in a syndicate: you can experience the build-up, by visiting the stables and meeting the horses, jockeys and trainers. And, to really immerse himself in life behind the scens of a racing yard, over the summer last year, Laurent and his daughter Coco spent some time at Noel's stables, mucking out and generally getting stuck in.

Laurent has been riding since he was nine years old, when he was at boarding school in Buckinghamshire. ‘I've fallen off my fair share of times,’ he says. ‘When I was young and we used to go out hacking, I'd always stay at the back then, towards the end, I’d set my pony off so we'd go crashing through the others!’

It’s a long way to go, though, from hacking in Buckinghamshire to part-owning a racehorse.

‘It's an amazing sport,’ continues Laurent, ‘that has often been reserved for the very wealthy, and a syndicate offers the opportunity for more people who love the sport to get involved. To be able to come into an environment where you're learning from people is a real privilege.

‘There are plenty of syndicates, but the really interesting thing about Noel Fehily is that we’re involved really early on, and within two years – even with the pandemic – there have been 23 winners.’ (‘Yes, we’ve had 23 winners,’ agrees David, smiling, ‘but come time of writing, that’ll be 28!’)

And, of course, without wishing to jinx their luck, we all want to know about their hopes and dreams for Cheltenham in 2022.

‘Last year was our first ever Cheltenham runner, Come On Teddy,’ says David, ‘and he ran a belter, finishing third in the Pertemps Final. Our dream is for all our horses to be good enough to make it to Cheltenham, but out of a syndicate of 20 horses, we’ll probably have two or three there.’

There’s no escaping the fact that The Festival is the gold standard in terms of jump racing.

‘Being at Cheltenham is the dream,’ agrees Noel. ‘It's a great way of getting people involved in the syndicate; for a lesser cost they can mix it with the big boys at the big festivals. I think if we can achieve at Cheltenham Festival, I reckon I will enjoy it more than the seven festivals I've ridden...

‘As a jockey,’ he explains, ‘you ride six or seven horses every day – you get on, get off – but you're not taking home the horse, caring for it and feeding it.’

As for runners at this month’s Festival, it's hoped that Riggs will be taking part in the Pertemps Final; with Come On Teddy in the Kim Muir Chase or the Ultima Handicap. ‘Those two should go there with good, solid each-way chances,’ says David, ‘and then we have unbeaten mare, Love Envoi, but she'll need proper soft ground.’

It’s important to have a team of younger horses being trained ready for their future moments of glory at the big festivals. ‘Like us,’ says David, ‘horses do get old and have to step down.’

So, what does happen to the older horses?

‘We make sure they always have a home for life,’ says David. ‘For example, one of our horses, Shall We Go Now, was taken home by one of the owners [when he retired] and his wife absolutely loves him and rides him every day.’

It really is important to get across just how well the horses are looked after; it’s something that’s often misinterpreted in the press, and so Laurent returns to his early winner to talk about how much he is cared for.

‘I’d Better Go Now came to the end of last season, putting in a huge effort to win his race, and ripped the tendons on his hind legs. From what is potentially a career-ending injury, he has spent the last eight months healing at Noel’s Farm, with around £13,000 spent on vets’ bills. This is the kind of thing that's not often talked about – it's that level of caring.’

The financial hit was taken by David and Noel; where some might say spending £13,000 on a £25,000 horse wasn't good business sense.

And now, inspired by the owners taking on Shall We Go Now, Laurent is looking at taking on a small piece of land where one or two of the horses they’ve invested in can go into retirement.

‘The amount of money spent on looking after the horses isn’t written about,’ he says. ‘You hear about the effort the horse goes through, but the positive is how these horses are superstars, just like top human athletes, and they’re looked after on that level.’

The transparency with which the syndicate is run – nothing is hidden from the owners – is testament to that. There are currently around 200 members, and each and every one receives a personal phone call from either Noel or David both before and after the race.

‘You may only own ten percent of the horse,' says David, 'but we think it's important that you feel you own all of it. You've got to have that personal touch.’

And how will this year’s celebrations differ for syndicate members and business partners Claire and Laurent compared with previous festivals?

‘For years I did The Festival at the Guinness end,’ smiles Laurent.

‘You didn't even see a horse, I bet!’ laughs David.

‘Me and the lads would usually start with a full English in Montpellier – at somewhere like Harry Hares or All Bar One – with everyone looking like they've just stepped off the set of Peaky Blinders,’ he continues. ‘Then, in order to walk off the first two or three pints of Guinness, we’d walk to Prestbury Park, sit for a couple of hours watching the racing on the TV and flicking through the Racing Post with a few more beers, and then eventually turn up at the Guinness end. I do it a little differently now! It's just the best, best, best four days that you can have.’

Everyone experiences Cheltenham differently, of course. For some, it’s the best party of the year; for others, it’s the event that can make or break fortunes (as Noel says, thoughtfully, ‘It’s a week full of disappointments.’) But then, you have that moment of glory, where all the hard work, the anxieties, the stresses of caring for a world-class athlete, ebb away.

‘You could have no winners all year,’ says David, ‘then you have a winner at Cheltenham and you’ll have had a good season, as you'll only remember that one. The prestige of Cheltenham is like nothing else; it’s the Olympics and the World Cup of National Hunt Racing.’

THE LOW-DOWN ON THE FESTIVAL IN 2022

When? This year's festival at Cheltenham Racecourse runs from Tuesday, March 15 until Friday, March 18.

What day is Cheltenham Gold Cup? The headline event is held on day four, so in 2022 it's Friday, March 18.

How much is it? Prices range from £20 for official car parking, and £50 for Best Mate enclosure, but if you really want to push the boat out, pay £735 for a hospitality package, including breakfast, Champagne reception, complimentary bar, afternoon tea, and three-course lunch.

How many people go? Around 260,000 attend each year, with around 71,500 on Gold Cup Day alone.

What should I wear? One of the great things about going to The Festival is that you can expect to see an eclectic range of outfits, from Peaky Blinders-esque flat caps and wool suits in muted colours, to the more exotic creations worn on the heads of many racegoers. Speaking of which...

When is Ladies' Day? In 2022, Ladies' Day falls on Wednesday, March 16.

How do I place a bet? There are all manner of ways that people choose which horse(s) to back, from those who study form and place educated bets, to those who like the colour of the jockey's silks or the horse's name. But, to get down to the brass tacks, all you need do is pick your horse by its number – using whatever method you choose – decide what stake you want to put down, and how much you can afford to lose... Good luck!

