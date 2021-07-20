Published: 12:31 PM July 20, 2021

Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle, which boasted famed artist Sir Alfred Munnings among its members, is heading to a museum dedicated to him to host a unique exhibition.

Sir Alfred was a member of a group which started in 1885 and included luminaries such as John Sell Cotman, John Crome and Edward Seago. Today it has 200 professional and amateur members who will display a range of artworks in various mediums - including painting, 3D and sculpture – and on various subjects at The Munnings Art Museum in Dedham.

Hazel Pidsley, Chairman of Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle, said: “We are thrilled to be mounting our second exhibition at The Munnings Art Museum and at the home of one of our former members Sir Alfred Munnings RA.

“Our members have submitted work that has been selected for the exhibition by a panel, to ensure that the art presented is to the highest standard.

A Flash of Blue by Lorraine Auton - Credit: Lorraine Auton

“We do hope that restrictions will have been removed by the start of the exhibition so everyone will be free to enjoy spending time viewing the artwork.

“Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle are indebted to the support and enthusiasm that has been given by Jenny Hand and the trustees of The Munnings Art Museum and I encourage everyone to come and enjoy the beautiful grounds and surroundings of the Museum.” The exhibition will be staged in a marquee in the grounds of the museum with all artworks for sale.

Jenny Hand, director of The Munnings Art Museum, said: “As always, we are delighted to be working with the Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle and hosting their exhibition for a second year is a joy.

Cavalry Holiday by Juliet Hodgson - Credit: Juliet Hodgson

“We feel keenly the artistic connection between centuries which links the young Alfred Munnings, who exhibited with the Circle from the age of 19, and the work of today’s members.

We hope that people will come and enjoy the art on display in the lovely setting of the museum garden.” The Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle began as the Norwich Art Circle in 1885, following Crome and Cotman's famous Norwich Society of Artists.

It will be open between Wednesday July 28, 2021 and Sunday August 1, at The Munnings Art Museum, Castle Hill, Dedham, Colchester, CO7 6AZ. The exhibition will be open from 10am until 5pm each day.

Jugs & Autumn Leaves by Dee Evans - Credit: Dee Evans

During the course of the exhibition, artists will be ‘painting out’ in the grounds of the Museum and people are welcome to join in or watch.

Entrance to the exhibition is free and entrance to the Museum, which offers changing displays from its significant collection of life's works by Sir Alfred Munnings, is by pre-booked ticket only.

Norfolk and Norwich Art Circle welcome new members who are artists or interested in art.

nnartcircle.com