Norfolk Open Studios is back for September 2022

Norfolk's popular Open Studios is back on the calendar this month. Kate Royall previews the event

Hundreds of artists will open their studio doors across Norfolk to share their creative processes this autumn. Makers and creators will be at work in their studios, garages, spare rooms, garden rooms, community spaces and schools sharing how and where they work.

Visitors can explore the county in early autumn through studio visits and an array of art trails, events and demonstrations. Artists at all stages of their careers will be taking part, from school and college students through to emerging artists and established and professional creators and makers.

Visitors will find painters, sculptors, weavers, furniture makers, wood workers, jewellery makers, ceramicists, textile artists and lots more throughout the varied landscapes of Norfolk.

Artist Benjamin Alden in his studio; it is his first foray in Norfolk Open Studios - Credit: Benjamin S Beauchamp

Ben Alden, a figurative painter based in Norwich, said: “My studio is at the bottom of the garden, amongst plants and apple trees. I’ve only been working in the space a year, but in that time, it has become a very beautiful and peaceful place to work.

“This is my first year taking part in Norfolk Open Studios, and I’m looking forward to inviting visitors to see where I create my paintings and experience the processes I go through; from building and stretching the canvas, seeing works in progress and the final framing.”

Textile artist Jennifer Williams at work in her Norfolk studio - Credit: Jennifer Williams

Textile artist Jennifer Williams is taking part for the first time and is based in Stowbridge in west Norfolk. She said: “I’m taking part in Norfolk Open studio to raise awareness of my practice, working in a niche and understated handcraft that is ultimately fizzling out, I want to inspire and educate people of the exciting possibilities.

“Working with unusual and otherwise discarded materials in a contemporary way to tackle the devastating effects of the fashion and textile industry I hope to spark curiosity in people. I look forward to meeting everyone and inspiring them about the world of weaving. “Visitors to my studio can expect to have full demonstrations of my working practice and you can give any of these things a try with the assistance of myself.”

Many artists will be offering additional events, demonstrations and workshops to share their skills and practice. In total there will be 218 studio venues, 19 schools taking part, 11 art trails, 28 events and a preview exhibition at The Forum in Norwich between August 16 and 21. A school preview exhibition will be held at the Undercroft in Norwich (September 15-24) and additional preview exhibitions will take place in West Norfolk and at the Greenhouse Gallery in Norwich.

Norfolk Open Studios is free to attend and takes place between September 24 and October 9. For more information visit norfolkstudios.org.uk