New Railway Children film trailer features stunning Yorkshire locations

Back in Yorkshire - Jenny Agutter, right, revisits her role at Bobbi in The Railway Children Return, pictured with Sheridan Smith who plays Cilla - Credit: StudioCanal

Yorkshire's stunning landscape has a starring role in The Railway Children Return, a new film revisiting the charm of the children's classic.

Shot in key locations in Yorkshire from the original film, viewers will be taken on a nostalgic journey through Bronte country's towns and landmarks, including Haworth, The Brontë Parsonage and Oakworth station.

The iconic railways from the original film play a key part and are all part of the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway.

Jenny Agutter resumes her role as Bobbie from the original The Railway Children and is joined by Sheridan Smith, Tom Courtenay and Game of Thrones' John Bradley

Jenny Agutter tells Yorkshire Life about filming in Yorkshire again

The film is set in 1944 as three evacuees, Lily, Pattie and Ted are sent by their mother from Salford to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth.

On location in Yorkshire - the cast of The Railway Children Return - Credit: StudioCanal

There to meet them on the train station platform are Bobbie Waterbury (Jenny Agutter, reprising her iconic role in the original film), her daughter, Annie (Sheridan Smith), and grandson Thomas (Austin Haynes), and with their help the evacuees are soon settling into their new life in the countryside.

A new generation of evacuees in The Railway Children Return - Credit: StudioCanal

When the children discover injured American soldier Abe (KJ Aikens) hiding out in the railyard at Oakworth Station, they are thrust into a dangerous quest to assist their new friend who, like them, is a long way from home.

The original film will probably be most remembered for the emotional reunion scene shot on the platform of Oakworth Station. A thick cloud of steam slowly clears to reveal a gentleman come home to his family, a family he was not expecting to see again for a long time. ‘Daddy, my Daddy!’ cries Roberta as she runs to him and jumps into his arms.

THE RAILWAY CHILDREN RETURN – OPENS IN UK CINEMAS ON 15 JULY 2022