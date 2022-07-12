Do you remember Romper Room's Miss Rosalyn?

How come we can remember TV shows we watched as children but not those we saw last week? Derek James thinks he has the answer.

It is happening time and time again. We tune in to watch a programme we had been looking forward to and then miss the end because we are fast asleep.

Oh well, I would probably forget I ever watched it anyway.

I can, however, vividly recall shows from years ago. Why? Maybe because they were better.

One of them was Romper Room which turned some lucky children in Norfolk and Suffolk into TV stars in the 1960s and 70s.

This was a little beauty which delighted the people of East Anglia – of all ages.

Top telly for children, starring children, and enjoyed by one and all. A wonderful, and often chaotic, ray of sunshine.

So join me as we all say:

Romper, bomper, stomper, boo, tell me, tell me, tell me do ...

And then, through her magic mirror, Miss Rosalyn could see you at home, probably sitting on the floor in front of the television, so you had to be on your best behaviour.





After 40 years and more than 2,000 shows, Miss Rosalyn left Romper Room. - Credit: Archant Library



This was the “infant teaching” show which came from America and was launched by Anglia Television in 1964.

Boys and girls loved to get on the show so parents were kept busy writing letters on their behalf.

It was hosted by the wonderful Miss Rosalyn, assisted by her two puppets – Dr Do Bee and Mr Don’t Bee.









Miss Rosalyn with one lucky youngster on Romper Room. - Credit: Archant Library



Miss Rosalyn was Rosalyn Thompson, from Attlebridge in Norfolk who was the first nursery nurse at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

She was perfect in her Romper Room with boys and girls getting up to all sorts and delighting viewers of all ages with their antics.

“I have so many happy memories of presenting the programme over 12 immensely enjoyable years,” she told me some time ago.

And the young stars of the show have never forgotten their time romping in Romper Room.

Thank you, Miss Rosalyn.





Miss Rosalyn became a celebrity and she is pictured here opening a Spar Food store in Wymondham in 1968. - Credit: Archant Library

Which were your most loved shows?

Apart from Romper Room, which shows did you love when you were growing up?

How about Captain Pugwash, Snagglepuss, The Wombles, Vision On, Top Cat, Sooty, Thunderbirds, Noggin the Nog, Deputy Dawg, the Clangers... and, of course, Blue Peter?

What is sticky-backed plastic anyway? I never did know.

And do you remember the elephant? Those were the days.

Tell us your favourite children's programmes and which ones you remember watching as a child or with your own children or grandchildren. Email us at: letstalk@archant.co.uk





Derek James' memories of Romper Room feature in the July 2022 issue of Let's Talk magazine. - Credit: Archant



