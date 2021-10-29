Plan your winter visit to Cornwall with out guide to events, exhibitions, performance and more and more

Su Carroll is your guide to Cornwall’s cultural life…

Tunnel of Lights

Europe’s longest tunnel of festive lights can be found in Charlestown this December at the Shipwreck Treasure Museum. More than 4km of cabling and 40,000 lights have been used to illuminate the subterranean passageways of this visitor attraction over Christmas.

The tunnels were only opened to the public in their entirety in 2019 – the first time there had been full access for over a century. They played a vital role in the late 19th century china clay industry and the walls remain coated in the historic white clay today which will reflect the myriad of lights.

Children and their families can descend into the enchantingly lit tunnels at the museum, located in the Unesco World Heritage Site of Charlestown, where they will be greeted by Alabaster Snowball the elf who will guide them to Santa Claus in his underground grotto.

Christmas thrills on the ice until February at the Eden Project - Credit: PICTURE: THE EDEN PROJECT

The Eden Project’s popular icy attraction which opened in time for half term. With its spectacular setting in front of the world-famous rainforest and Mediterranean biomes, there are bookable sessions until February. You can enjoy a 40-minute general skating session or opt for one of the family fun sessions for children aged 12 and under with free skating aids.

In Falmouth on November 25, local schoolchildren will take part in a lantern parade through the town to The Moor for the annual Christmas lights switch on. They will be joined by a community choir and band and lead before processing through the town where carols will be sung before the big switch-on by a community champion chosen by public vote.

Heligan's Night Garden - Credit: Lost Gardens of Heligan

At the Lost Gardens of Heligan you can follow a journey through the gardens with spectacular illuminated installations revealing the wonders and beauty of the natural flora and fauna on our doorstep. From owls to hares, foxgloves, butterflies and robins, and a joyful burst of fuchsias, this illuminated seasonal trail creates a treasure-filled space for families and friends to discover these beautiful indigenous species.

The route will take about an hour to complete and sturdy footwear, torches and appropriate dress for the Cornish weather are recommended. The route is suitable for wheelchair users and pushchairs.

The Heligan Shop will be open selling festive treats, local produce, and a variety of beautiful gift ideas with a 10% discount on most products.

The Tunnel of Lights at Charlestown’s Shipwreck Treasure Museum takes place on December 7 and 8 and daily from December 14-23. Book online at shipwreckcharlestown.co.uk. For the Falmouth events it’s Falmouth.co.uk. To book online for ice skating go to edenproject.com/ice-skating and for the Heligan Night Garden go to heligan.com.

Magical shopping

Support local businesses during late night shopping events - Credit: Claire Tregaskis Photography



Sadly the City of Lights event in Cornwall’s capital won’t be going ahead this year, but there is plenty of sparkle to be found in the run-up to Christmas. The build-up to the big day begins on Festive Friday - November 19 - when the Christmas Lights are turned on in Truro. It coincides with the first day of the two-day Duchy Fairs Market on Lemon Quay which has around 60 stalls, festive entertainment and workshops.

November 24 marks the start of late night shopping on Wednesdays. Every week the main shopping streets will be closed to traffic until 9pm with music and street entertainment on hand. Around 50,000 visitors head for Truro in the run-up to Christmas, attracted by the unique products on sale – many of them artisan gifts. The flagship event for the Christmas period is the Made in Cornwall Christmas Fair on Truro’s Lemon Quay.

The outdoor market is a chance to shop for Cornish products and support local businesses. The event is being held over three weeks with extended opening each Wednesday to coincide with late night shopping until 9pm. Dates TBA.

If it’s food you’re after, just look out for the green and white striped stalls of Truro Farmers Market and their BIG Christmas Market which runs at Lemon Quay from November 24 to Christmas Eve. Follow your nose with the smells of freshly baked bread and street food and enjoy the best produce Cornwall has to offer.

In addition, Truro Business Improvement District will be delivering some street food and drink stalls on Boscawen Street on late night shopping Wednesdays and four Saturdays from November 27 to improve the shopping experience.

Away from the busy city centre you can take a stroll through Victoria Gardens and admire the new Christmas Lights which will be illuminated daily from November 19. There will also be entertainment in the Gardens on select days, including Coppice Theatre and their Jack Frosty 5 Walkabout Show on December 15 and 22.

The Alverton Hotel in Truro is holding its first ever Great Christmas Market on December 5 where you can discover Cornwall’s top creatives and makers, selling crafts, art, jewellery, spirits, artisan treats and more. There will be a number of festive masterclasses and workshops throughout the day, including wreath making sessions and Christmas cocktail shaking. Christmas carol singers and local musician Ashley Harding will perform some throughout the day to get you in the festive mood.

Details of the Made in Cornwall Christmas Fair can be found at madeincornwall.org.uk, for the Truro BIG Christmas Market go to trurofarmers.co.uk, to register your interest in the Great Christmas Market at The Alverton go to eventbrite.co.uk. For more information on Truro go to visittruro.org.uk.

Say hello to Santa

All aboard! Santa is ready to welcome children - Credit: PICTURE: BODMIN AND WENFORD STEAM RAILWAY



The popular Santa Special trains at the Bodmin and Wenford Railway return next month with the chance for families to travel back in time on this beautiful heritage steam

railway. Visitors will be greeted at Bodmin General Station by Santa’s elves before boarding the steam train and enjoying the journey through woodland and the glorious Cornish countryside towards Bodmin Parkway. It’s steeply graded in places and there are lots of curves making for an interesting ride.

There’s entertainment on board and the children can write their list to Santa before returning to Bodmin General to meet the great man himself. There’s an opportunity for little ones to have their photo taken with Santa in his unique Victorian coach and they will each receive a gift.

At Lappa Valley Steam Railway near Newquay, take a nostalgic steam train ride through the wooded valley to where children can meet Santa in his grotto and receive a present. There will be balloon modelling, music from a traditional fairground organ, seasonal refreshments and rides on the woodland railway. This year, for the first time, there is indoor soft play at the Engine Shed where children can, if you’ll pardon the pun, really let off steam.

To book online for the Santa Specials at Bodmin and Wenford Railway, go to bodminrailway.co.uk. Services will run on December 4, 5, 11, 12 and 17-24. For Lappa Valley events on December 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 21-24 go to lappavalley.co.uk.

Christmas shopping

Heartlands Christmas Market will be held at the Cornish Heritage Centre at Pool on the weekend of December 4 and 5. Entry is free and there will be lots of indoor and outdoor stalls selling a range of goods with mulled wine and festive foods in the Red River Café and from street food vendors plus entertainment during the day. Father Christmas will visit (book online for £7 to include a gift).

The popular Bedruthan Christmas Fayre returns on November 19-21 and promises to be the best yet. The Bedruthan Hotel and Spa will be home to some of Cornwall’s finest creatives and artisans with over 55 exhibitors. There’s a complimentary shuttle bus to and from Mawgan Porth beach car park. Admission is £3 (children over two, £1). The event is packed with daily craft workshops (book online in advance).

At the Enchanted Christmas Market is at the Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge December 9-19 there will be over 100 stalls selling crafts, local produce and gifts and lots of food and drink and entertainment. Organisers have set up some great photo opportunities with giant presents and a gingerbread house and on Thursdays to Sundays you can meet the reindeer. Book online for the 20m synthetic ice rink and an audience with Santa.

Bude Artisan Market on November 27 has more than 30 stalls inside and out of the Bude Methodist Church with lots of local food, drink and crafts for sale alongside face painting for children.

For information on these events, go to heartlandscornwall.com, bedruthan.com, enchantmenteventsuk.com and visitbude/info.

Panto season

Like Cinderella, you shall go to the ball as pantomime returns to the Hall for Cornwall in Truro for the first time since 2018 when it closed for a massive transformation. This year’s spectacular family Christmas show is Cinderella from the creative team that brought you Sleeping Beauty and Jack and the Beanstalk.

Packed with all the traditional ingredients of laugh out loud comedy, spectacular dancing, live music and singing - not to mention a large sprinkling of Cornish heart and fairytale magic – the homegrown retelling of the classic story of Prince meets girl promises to entertain audiences of all ages.

Written by Simon Harvey (o-region and Kneehigh) and Richard Healey (Sleeping Beauty, Jack and the Beanstalk and Kernow King’s A Cornish Carol), this show offers a modern twist to the fairytale story. Our very own Cinders - Ashley - is a girl with a heart of gold and the voice of an angel whose life is changed forever when she finds herself swept up as a masked contestant in the local Rock and Rhythm Championships, sharing centre stage with a charming Prince. Will she find the courage to find her own voice? Will her true identity be unmasked? Is this her chance to escape from the humdrum of everyday life and transform from rags to riches?

Cinderella is the second co-production of Hall for Cornwall's in-house producing company, Cornwall Playhouse Productions after Fisherman’s Friends: The Musical.

Cinderella is at the Hall for Cornwall December 1-January 2. Book online at hallforcornwall.co.uk.

Animal Magic

Children can enjoy getting close to farm animals at the Cornish Winter Fair at the Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge on November 20. The event (which is all under cover) has a food and farming educational discovery zone where they can learn about local agriculture and food production and have a go at activities such as milking a cow (not a real one!) and grooming a pony. There will be lots of Cornish produce and crafts on sale and plenty of refreshments and free parking.

You can also meet Santa in his Grotto at Dairyland Farm Park near Newquay alongside the animals, bugs and lots of indoor activities. He can also be found at the lovely family-run Paradise Park in Hayle, home to 1,200 birds.

For information about the Cornish Winter Fair go to royalcornwallshow.org, for Dairyland go to dairylandfarmpark.co.uk and for Paradise Park go to paradisepark.org.uk.



Residents, local businesses and visitors will be delighted to learn that Fowey Christmas Market is returning. One of Cornwall’s most magical festive events, it attracts thousands of people to the quaint harbour town of Fowey for festive merriment, Christmas shopping, seasonal music, locally produced food and drink and festive gifts

The event has a traditional feel to it and activities and shopping opportunities take place throughout the town from the stunning Fowey Town Quay, Albert Quay, Webb Street, Town Hall to the Leisure Centre with around 200 quality regional traders.

This year’s market runs from Friday November 26 until Sunday November 28. The market opens with a Father Christmas and Lantern Parade through the town, and you can enjoy live music on each day, while wandering the many sellers on stalls and in the town shops. There are plenty of places to eat and drink too.

For information go to foweychristmasmarket.co.uk.

Lanterns and Lights is the theme at the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth - Credit: PICTURE: NMMC

Lights and lanterns have played an important role at sea for centuries and they come into their own in an exhibition at the National Maritime Museum Cornwall which gives these nautical aids a special Christmas twist.

At the museum, on the water’s edge in Falmouth, sailing vessels will be beautifully lit as the visitor attraction takes on the theme of Lanterns and Lights. Decked in festive lights and sparkly stars, traditional wooden boats will carry Christmas cheer. Using the Flying Flotilla, hung high from the Museum’s ceiling, the boats are lit with subtle ocean coloured hues and set amongst glistening star bursts.

In the Lanterns and Lights exhibition you can see displays of real and rare nautical lamps and navigation aids where sailors used the stars to guide them home. From December 18 to January 2 follow the Star Trail around the museum and take part in the Magical Take and Make events.

For details go to nmmc.co.uk.

Enjoy Gothic horror with a twist in Living Spit’s Frankenstein the Musical - Credit: PICTURE: THE OTHER RICHARD

What would a winter’s night be without a bit of Gothic horror? Living Spit’s Frankenstein: The Musical marks the return to the stage of Howard Coggins and Stu Mcloughlin with their unique take on Mary Shelley’s gruesome gothic horror, Frankenstein.

​Geneva, Switzerland, 1823 and, deeply affected by his mother’s untimely passing and the death of Greg, his pet hamster, undergraduate Victor Frankenstein comes up with a plan. Using all of his best science-y skills, he endeavours to conquer death, once and for all – by creating life itself! But will his creation be to his liking? Or has Victor unwittingly made a huge mistake?

​

With original music, preposterous puppets, grotesque gags and diabolically desperate dance-moves, this rib-ticklingly raucous monster of a show will leave you in stitches.

Recommended for ages 12 and over, Living Spit’s Frankenstein: The Musical is at Amata, Falmouth on November 24. Book online at amata.org.uk.



