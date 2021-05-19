5 amazing places to cycle in Derbyshire

Published: 11:18 AM May 19, 2021

You’ve dusted off the walking boots, finally located the rucksack from under the stairs, pumped up the tyres on the bikes in the garage and managed to tie the family down to a time and date.

But you are left with one problem. Where do you go?

It’s a nice problem to have, for sure. Derbyshire offers an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the great outdoors.

Let’s be honest, you could head out on your bike or put your best foot forward every day of the year and not fall short of places to take in the fresh air and stunning scenery – each one as beautiful as the next.

But, ultimately, a decision has to be made before you venture out and boot up the SatNav (if required).

To help the process, here are five glorious Derbyshire locations that offer tried-and-tested satisfaction and enjoyment for all the family.

All not only lend themselves to fabulous walks, but are also renowned for their cycling routes.

So whether you’re having a solitary leisurely stroll or securing your bike rack to the car, these locations are perfect for you.

Monsal Trail

Eight and a half miles of stunning scenery, all in the heart of the beautiful Peak District. Running alongside an old railway line, this trail is enjoyed by walkers and cyclists alike and offers good wheelchair access.

Visitors are also tantalisingly close to the beautiful town of Bakewell, and all the numerous delights this famous market town has to offer.

Tissington Trail

A longer trail at 13 miles, Tissington Trail also has its roots in an old railway line.

Running from Parsley Hay to the renowned, historic town of Ashbourne, this walking and cycle route offers some of the best views of the Peak District.

A big benefit of this particular trail is that it is almost exclusively flat – making it perfect for people of all ages.

Alvaston Park

In the south of the county, near Derby, Alvaston Park offers picturesque, riverside views with the grounds covering 85 acres.

Just two miles from Derby city centre, Alvaston Park offers a lovely and relaxing respite from urban life and has secured Green Flag Award status for the past five years.

High Peak Trail

It doesn’t matter which part of the 13.5 mile stretch you join at, the High Peak Trail never fails to inspire.

High Peak Junction, near Cromford, offers excellent amenities, including bike hire, and runs through a number of standout locations – finally finishing up at Dowlow, just six miles from Buxton in the north of the county.

Try out Middleton Top for its stunning views and its visitor centre, which offers a treasure trove of ideas and useful information.

Longdendale Trail

At the opposite end of the county, Longendale Trail is another largely flat route which is enjoyed by walkers and cyclers alike.

Starting out at Hayfield and finishing at Salter’s Brook, this route – a stone’s throw from the town of Glossop - is peak reservoir territory and as such, offers stunning waterside views for all the family to take in and enjoy.

Of course, the above five are merely the tip of the iceberg for outdoor lovers in Derbyshire.

For regular stunning walks, inspiring locations and great things to see and do, why not download the Derbyshire Life app and take full advantage of what the county has to offer.