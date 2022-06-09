on form sculpture returns to Asthall Manor this summer June 12-July 10

The past 24 months have not invited a lot of touch. Quarantined at home and isolated from friends, many people have felt a lack of connection both emotionally and physically.

on form, which opens in June, celebrates so much of what has been missing in our lives: art, nature, contemplation, communication, and the joy of touch, the sense that has been found to calm our nervous centre and slow down our heartbeat.

Owl, by Alex Wenham - Credit: Julia Parker

Over 300 stone sculptures will be exhibited in the heavenly gardens and landscape of Asthall Manor in Oxfordshire this summer. Visitors are urged to engage with the sculptures, to stroke, smell, and feel the ancient surface of each stone. This multi-sensory experience affects people in deep-rooted and unexpected ways.

Father and Child, by Paul Vanstone (during the installation in St Nicholas Church, Asthall) - Credit: Julia Parker

As the Japanese American sculptor Isamu Noguchi once said: ‘Stone is a direct link to the heart of matter – a molecular link. When I tap it, I get the echo of that which we are – in the solar plexus – the centre of gravity of matter. Then, the whole universe has a resonance.’

Leaf, by Josh Locksmith - Credit: Julia Parker

Leaf Frame, by Josh Locksmith - Credit: Julia Parker

Since 2002, curator Anna Greenacre and Rosie Pearson, founder of on form, have worked together to create what is widely acknowledged as the UK’s most celebrated and serious garden sculpture exhibition. Taking place every two years, on form now attracts around 10,000 visitors over the month it is open.

Rosie explains her inspiration behind the exhibition: ‘It was about opening people to new ways of seeing, to be more open-minded… when the madly-tendrilled pumpkins by Anthony Turner went up on my gateposts, there was a lot of shock – but actually it wasn’t shock, it was curiosity, soon transformed, in some cases, into delight. It is the idea that people do not have to be told how to respond to things, that they can come with an open mind and an open heart, and let their senses take them in unexpected directions.’

Calf's Head, by Aly Brown - Credit: Julia Parker

This summer will be Anna’s final curation of on form, and more than ever, she has taken every opportunity to revel in the joy and energy that this iconic Cotswold exhibition brings.

In addition to the gardens, sculptures will be back in several interior spaces – in the Manor and church, and also in the Ballroom where Anna has created an immersive experience that gives visitors an idea of what it is like to carve stone.

Weighted for Silence, by Richard Strachey - Credit: Julia Parker

This year, concern for the fragility of the natural world, which has always been an implicit theme of the exhibition, runs through all aspects of it. Visitors are encouraged to consider coming without a car, or if you’re feeling adventurous, you could always try a canoe along the Windrush! For those that manage to arrive in this way, there will be rewards: at the very least, a refreshing cordial courtesy of on form will greet you in the Potting Shed Café.

The four local charities benefitting from on form this year have been chosen to chime with these concerns. The Wychwood Forest Trust, Bridewell Organic Gardens and Wild Oxfordshire are all concerned with regenerating soils, ecosystems and our human relationship with the natural world. Refugee Resource speaks to themes of welcome, inclusivity and adaptability.

Sculpture 1 by William Peers, and Llama by Regis Chaperon - Credit: Julia Parker

Circular Passion, by Paul Vanstone - Credit: Julia Parker

Running alongside the biennial will be a series of garden walks on Wednesday afternoons with Head Gardener, Owen Vaughan. There will also be workshops with artist in residence, Kieran Stiles and birdsong walks with composer Peter Cowdrey, who will be sharing the meanings and musicality of birdsong. Neil Clennell, CEO of the Wychwood Forest Trust, will be leading nature walks on dates to be announced. All events will be bookable via the website.

The Potting Shed Café, hosted by acclaimed chef Fiona Cullinane, will accompany the exhibition with dishes inspired by Asthall Manor’s walled vegetable garden, where ecological plantsman Tim Mitchell is nurturing soil, wildlife and people with his organic growing methods. Cast your eyes across to the vegetable beds, and as with the sculpture in the gardens, prepare to be surprised, inspired and energised.

Moon, by Mark Stonestreet - Credit: Julia Parker

Anna Greenacre, curator of on form, gives us her top tips for placing artwork in a garden.

First, ask yourself what you want the sculpture to do. Should it draw the eye down the garden, break up the space or simply be something to look out on?

Don’t assume it needs to go in the middle of your lawn or patio. Sculpture works well in flower beds, on a garden table or against a wall or hedge.

Scale is important, but small gardens don’t have to mean small sculptures. A large piece can add a sense of energy and fun to a space.

Think about light. This is especially important for wall reliefs. In the right place, the sun can act as a natural spotlight.

Enlist friends or family to help you work out the best spot. Think about views from a distance, but also about being up close. Stone is tactile, and sculpture is made to be touched; make sure it’s accessible.

Duel, by Luke Dickinson - Credit: Julia Parker

on form runs from June 12 to July 10 (closed Mondays and Tuesdays). Booking essential: onformsculpture.co.uk