Artist Penny Hunt is one of the people opening her studio in Ribblesdale as part of the event in June - Credit: Penny Hunt

Scores of artists are opening their studios in Yorkshire this weekend

From a light-filled attic to a dusty forge, riding stables or a studio made from straw, these artistic spaces are hubs of creativity.

And you're kindly being invited in to more than 100 of them this weekend as artists throw open their studio doors.

The artist-run collective, North Yorkshire Open Studios (NYOS), sees over 100 artists invite the public to take a peek into their studios June 11/12.

For art lovers, 'It’s a chance to go on an inspirational art trail from rural villages to the Yorkshire coastline', says Anna Whitehouse, artist and Project Officer for NYOS

'The open studios offer a meaningful way to connect with artists and the landscapes they work in. It’s a unique chance to explore nature, beauty and creativity, and discover some truly hidden treasures.'

Many artists draw inspiration from their surroundings and there is a variety of studio locations to explore – from cottages and smallholdings in the remote moors and dales, suburban living rooms in Harrogate, and creative hubs in Scarborough and Starbeck.

Artists will give an insight into the practical processes that they use, so they will be offering demonstrations, displaying work in progress and sketchbooks, as well as organising exciting hands-on activities.

Blacksmith Adam Crane will be taking part in forge demonstrations in Ripon - Credit: Adam Crane

Sites include a studio built out of straw bales by artist David Beresford in Weeton, lit forge demonstrations by sculptor and blacksmith Adam Crane in Ripon, and sculptor Michael Kusz in Richmond, who is offering the chance to meet his pet crow, while touring his workshop.

Catriona Stewart paints in oil and acrylic at her studio in Norton, located in one of the most famous racing stables in Yorkshire with 60 horses - Credit: Catriona Stewart

Unique settings include the studio of Angela Hall who creates bold silkscreen prints, located in a working farm in York. Catriona Stewart paints in oil and acrylic at her studio in Norton, located in one of the most famous racing stables in Yorkshire with 60 horses.

Kitty North lives and works from her home studio in Arncliffe is inviting people to experience the Arthouse and her art studio. The Skipton artist converted the cottage into a giant walk-through art work, with spectacular wall-to-ceiling paintings of the Yorkshire Dales. Each room of the Arthouse features beautiful wall murals, and it’s available to rent throughout the year. The landscape artist worked with artist and designer, Robin Lucas, to curate the cottage and bring the beauty of the Yorkshire Dales inside.

Artist Sarah Garforth will open her Harrogate studio - she is a landscape oil painter and printmaker taking her influence from the rivers, reservoirs and landscape in Nidderdale

Visitors can combine trips to traditional tourist locations with a studio visit to see the a rea in a completely unique and different way, as well as explore lesser-known areas of North Yorkshire.

They can plan and map their journeys with the help of the NYOS website, that gives a description of the artists’ work, as well as directions to the studios, including parking, accessibility and other information.

NYOS is a not-for-profit community that works to support the hundreds of painters, sculptors, print-makers, jewellers, ceramicists, photographers and creatives who live and work in North Yorkshire.

The initiative offers a platform for emerging and established artists, working in different styles and materials.

Anna adds: 'Because of the diversity, and in some cases remoteness, of artists who live and work in North Yorkshire, this initiative is incredibly valuable to celebrate and showcase their work. Our collective is about championing North Yorkshire as a place for art, to discourage the traditional brain drain of talent to London. It’s a fun, interactive and adventurous way for people to engage in art, with the opportunity to see, talk to and buy directly from the artists and get their hands on some unique artworks.'

Patron of NYOS, the Duchess of Devonshire, adds: I’m delighted to support the Open Studios which is now in its 15th year. After the difficulties of Covid, it offers much-needed inspiration for all of us. North Yorkshire has some of the most breath-taking scenery, which has been the source of inspiration for generations of artists including Turner, Hockney and Hepworth.'

For a free full colour brochure that lists all artists and features a map of the art trail 2022, go to the nyos.org.uk website to sign up.





nyos.org.uk