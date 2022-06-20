Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do

Competition: Fancy a spot of al fresco opera in the Cotswolds?

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 1:17 PM June 20, 2022
Carmen, performed by Opera Brava

Carmen, performed by Opera Brava - Credit: operabrava.com

Carmen and La Traviata are coming to Rodmarton Manor, Cirencester

Champagne, picnics and magnificent performances of Carmen and La Traviata are coming to the Cotswolds courtesy Opera Brava, Britain’s leading touring Opera Company.

Carmen lays claim to the title of ‘The Most Popular Opera’. The music, full of extravagant melody and rich in operatic hits such as the Habanera and The Toreador’s  Song, has captivated audiences over the decades. This promises to be a compelling and unforgettable night which will leave you clamouring for more.

From the thrill of unexpected romance to a heart-breaking reconciliation that comes too late – Verdi’s La Traviata is another incredibly popular opera. The fantastic melodies include the famous Brindisi and the exuberant Sempre libera – both showing the lyricism of Italian opera at its most immediately appealing.

Spend an evening in the gorgeous grounds of Rodmarton Manor enjoying great opera: Carmen is on Friday, July 29; La Traviata is on Saturday, July 30. Both performances start at 7.30pm, with tickets available from operabrava.com

COMPETITION

Enter our competition by July 17 to win a pair of tickets to see Opera Brava at Rodmarton!

Cotswold Life

Don't Miss

Shipwreck of Granite Slate off Gwennap Head, Porthcurno, Cornwall in 1895, taken by Gibsons of Scilly

Cornwall Life

New collection reveals Cornwall's dark history

Catherine Courtenay 

Logo Icon
Jeremy Clarkson with Kaleb Cooper

Cotswold Life

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper on balancing fame, farming and family...

Melanie Jones

Logo Icon
Two adult ospreys on a nest in Poole Harbour in Dorset

Dorset Magazine

Watch: First osprey chicks to hatch in Dorset since 1847

Helen Stiles

Author Picture Icon
The Farm Club at Pickmere Lake

Cheshire Life

5 wild swimming spots in Cheshire

Jenny Schippers

Logo Icon