Competition: Fancy a spot of al fresco opera in the Cotswolds?

Carmen and La Traviata are coming to Rodmarton Manor, Cirencester

Champagne, picnics and magnificent performances of Carmen and La Traviata are coming to the Cotswolds courtesy Opera Brava, Britain’s leading touring Opera Company.

Carmen lays claim to the title of ‘The Most Popular Opera’. The music, full of extravagant melody and rich in operatic hits such as the Habanera and The Toreador’s Song, has captivated audiences over the decades. This promises to be a compelling and unforgettable night which will leave you clamouring for more.

From the thrill of unexpected romance to a heart-breaking reconciliation that comes too late – Verdi’s La Traviata is another incredibly popular opera. The fantastic melodies include the famous Brindisi and the exuberant Sempre libera – both showing the lyricism of Italian opera at its most immediately appealing.

Spend an evening in the gorgeous grounds of Rodmarton Manor enjoying great opera: Carmen is on Friday, July 29; La Traviata is on Saturday, July 30. Both performances start at 7.30pm, with tickets available from operabrava.com

