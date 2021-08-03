Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Enjoy a magical night of Italian food and opera at Otley Hall

By Jayne Lindill

Published: 2:44 PM August 3, 2021    Updated: 4:20 PM August 16, 2021
Suffolk-based, international opera singer Christina Johnston who is performing at Otley Hall.

Otley Hall, just outside Ipswich, has opened a new destination café called Martha’s Barn in a nod to its place in Anglo-American history. The hall was once home to Bartholomew Gosnold, one of the founders of Jamestown, the first permanent English settlement in North America. 

In March 1602 he set sail from Falmouth and pioneered the first successful route to the New World. He named one of his discoveries Martha’s Vineyard after his infant daughter. Martha’s Barn Café is a tribute to this rich heritage. 

Historic Otley Hall has opened a cafe called Martha's Barn and is hosting opera in the beautiful grounds.

The launch of the café, in a charming oak-framed barn in the 10-acre grounds, coincides with the reopening of Otley Hall’s sensory gardens and reflects the surroundings, with stylish botanical décor and a relaxing atmosphere. The café offers creative menus that celebrate and showcase seasonal cooking and Suffolk’s local produce, alongside speciality coffee. 

With a focus on sustainability, the menu features delicious plant-based dishes, so vegetarians and vegans have plenty to choose from. Current dishes include beetroot hummus, vegan feta, grilled vine tomatoes and seeded pesto on toasted sourdough, and Suffolk ham, Lincolnshire poacher and homemade tomato and apple chutney toasties.

Martha’s Barn will also be the setting for some exciting culinary and creative events from seasonal supper clubs and workshops, to musical and artistic events.

Delicious food on offer at Martha's Barn cafe at Otley Hall is now open.

On August 28 and 29 you can enjoy an evening of modern and classical Italian opera performed by Suffolk-based Christina Johnston, paired with a three-course Italian dinner prepared by renowned Suffolk chef Peter Harrison. Framlingham-born Christina will sing the works of Puccini, Mozart, Sartori and Quarantotto, Verdi and Morricone. Martha’s Barn Café and the gardens are currently open Tuesday – Friday, 9am – 4pm with hot food served between 10am and 2pm. Sample menus are available online.
