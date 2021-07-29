Win

Published: 1:00 AM July 29, 2021

Everyone has the chance to get back to the heart of nature in an authentic way - Credit: The Outdoors Group

We are offering one lucky reader the chance to win a £500 Experience Day with The Outdoors Group

Being outdoors is known to be one of the best ways to ensure good health and wellbeing. Fresh air stimulates the imagination and is good for the soul. It helps to brighten your mood and facilitates building new friendships.

The Outdoors Group has been helping people get outdoors in Devon since 2009. Through its forest schools, outdoors schools and training courses for teachers, forest school leaders and volunteers, the group has had a positive impact on the lives of many youngsters in the county.

But outdoor play isn’t just for kids! This year the group has introduced a range of experiences for adults too, giving everyone the chance to get back to the heart of nature in an authentic way. Get far from the madding crowd, put away your mobiles and enjoy a day away from it all.

Bushcraft Experience Day

This is one for the daredevils who enjoy survival programmes – think Ray Mears and Bear Grylls. It guarantees a day of fun, laughter, competitiveness and learning awesome survival skills. Because you just don’t know when you’ll need them!

Activities can include bushcraft, shelter building, fire lighting, orienteering, woodland challenges, knife skills, knot work and green wood working - plus cooking on the campfire. How about some good old-fashioned games such as axe-throwing? You can also enjoy more relaxing activities such as barefoot walking, plant identification and a bit of therapeutic wood whittling.

Take part in woodland yoga on one of the courses - Credit: The Outdoors Group

Woodland Wellbeing Day

Enjoy a holistic wellbeing experience in the woods. It’s designed to nurture the mind, body and soul and bring out your creative side.

Take part in woodland yoga, mindfulness in nature, barefoot walking, forest bathing, making head wreaths or nomadic weaving, campfire cooking and various crafts. Getting people outdoors to benefit their wellbeing but providing plenty of opportunity for relaxation and shared laughter, promoting lots of smiling from the inside.

Bespoke Experience Day

Build your own perfect outdoor experience. Working with all the available options, we will help you put together your own unique day, tailored to you and your friends. This can include a whole range of activities from bushcraft and wellbeing activities to arts and crafts.

Learn more: outdoorsgroup.co.uk/outdoor-experience-days

WIN! Your own grand day out

We’ve teamed up with The Outdoors Group to offer one lucky reader an Experience Day at the Exmouth Forest School for six people worth £500. Catering is included (options include campfire cooking, cold buffet, hot dogs, homemade cakes). To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question and fill in the form below. Competition closing date is September 9, 2021.