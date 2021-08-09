How you can help the fight against litter in the Peak District

Published: 11:32 AM August 9, 2021

On your travels you may see the Peak District National Park volunteers and Rangers working to protect wildlife, repair footpaths, give advice, help with route planning and most importantly picking litter.

Litter is such a problem that every weekend shift we often pick six or more black bin bags and we need help from like-minded people. It doesn’t have to be much, just the odd can here and there would make such a difference.

We would like everyone who loves the Peak District to have the chance to pick up the odd bit of litter when walking and to make it easy I have organised a fundraiser which provides you with your very own litter picker and another for a volunteer to use.

It’s great to have your own litter picker. Kids and grandkids really respond to the chance to help keep the countryside clean. With over 60,000 of us on this Face Book page imagine what a magnificent impact we can have if only one in 100 decide to support the litter picking campaign.

If you feel you can help please use the link below and let’s keep our countryside, wherever you are, beautiful.

peakdistrict.enthuse.com/cf/litter-picking

To make a donation today via the fundraising page (just click the blue donate button at the top of the page)