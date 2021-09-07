Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Could your photo feature on the Kent Life 2022 calendar?

Anna Lambert

Published: 10:42 AM September 7, 2021    Updated: 11:45 AM September 7, 2021
Kent in May

A picture says a thousand words: Kent in May - Credit: Getty Images

Calling all photographers (or just happy snappers who've captured a lovely image of Kent this year) - we want your images, please!

We're collating beautiful shots for our Kent Life 2022 calendar  - one for each month - so we'd love your submissions reflecting Kent's seasonal glory throughout the year.

If you've got an image that you think really sums up the sense of a particular month in the county, from a December winter walk to building sandcastles in July and whether of a setting or a building, we'd love to see it.

Just send your photos to me via anna.lambert@archant.co.uk as a 3MB or larger image (so via the free service at Wetransfer.com is a good option as it's specially designed to make sending larger images a doddle), complete with your name and phone number, plus details of where and when you took your photo.

We've already had some gorgeous images so far, and now we look forward to receiving yours, too! 

Author Picture Icon
Logo Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon