How photography can improve your interiors

Published: 3:45 PM January 20, 2021 Updated: 12:07 PM February 3, 2021

Photography seems to be the forgotten art, but we highlight just how important it can be for your interiors

Dunham Massey, Photo credit: David Upton - Credit: David Upton

Photographs capture our memories and, in a world ruled by Instagram, it seems we’re constantly taking photos of one thing or another, whether that’s a stunning sunset, your favourite city or even an image of your beloved pet. A photograph acts as a portal; it can bring us back to that moment in time and invoke emotions that were felt.

Photography can also bring life to your home and change how the interiors feel. Travel photographs are the perfect conversation starter; they sit perfectly within a dining setting and give you the excuse to reminisce about time spent in your favourite place. Nature photography works well at brightening a dull space. Vibrant greens, blues and yellows are perfectly placed in rooms that don’t get a lot of natural light.

Stockport Market and St Mary's, Photo credit: Craig Barker - www.craigbarker.uk - Credit: Craig Barker

When people think of works of art, they tend to lean towards paintings, or sculpture, when in fact photography prints should be right up there.

Alistair Roome, Director of HD Manchester, explains the connection people have to photography: ‘It has evolved so much in the past 20 years, thanks to the smartphone, that it means everyone is capable of taking an amazing picture.

Quarry Bank Mill, Styal, Photo credit: David Upton - Credit: David Upton

This has led to a generation of people growing up with stunning photography at their fingertips – why would they not want it on the walls of their home? Some of our best-selling prints are photographs of iconic Manchester locations in collaboration with local photographers. As opposed to a painting, a photograph is a perfect representation of a place, and can bring people right back to the scene of a happy memory.’

HD Manchester combines their creative love of Manchester, with local artists to provide memorable pieces. ‘We deliver photography prints all over the country, and it shows how much of a connection people have to the places they love. Every week, we receive messages from customers who request photography prints of different areas in the city. We don’t expect the trend of photography in the home to be disappearing any time soon.’

Gaskell Tower, Knutsford, Photo credit: Craig Barker - www.craigbarker.uk - Credit: Craig Barker - www.craigbarker.uk

Photography in the home is just as relevant as paintings; both can invoke feelings and moods. David Upton, an amateur photographer from Altrincham explains: ‘An artist uses paint, and a photographer uses light to produce a picture.

Both are art forms, and both are equally suited to hanging on a wall. I try to create images that have atmosphere, mood and good composition, just like an artist would.’

Craig Barker, a Knutsford photographer, describes his use of photography as a medium for creative expression. ‘I describe my work as fine-art photography, as I create my work in line with my vision as an artist. My photography is not just a copy; it is an embodiment of that vision, just as a painter or sculptor, uses their motor skills and brain to express theirs. The question I ask myself every time I create an image is: is it visually powerful? Does it resonate with something in me, and hopefully with others?’

Cheshire is home to beautiful landscapes, quirky towns and lovely villages that make perfect photography subjects.

Why not bring a piece of Cheshire into your home?