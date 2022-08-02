Amazing places to pick your own fruit in Somerset

We show you the great places for families to pick their own fruit this summer in Somerset.

With the summer well and truly here to stay, one of the best parts of the year is finally here. Row after row and field upon field are about to become laden with delicious fruit just begging to be picked. Whilst it's easy to pop over to your local farm shop and buy a punnet or two, Somerset is also full of places where you can pick your own and enjoy an afternoon in the sun.

1. Exmoor Blueberries

Kicking us off is a farm with only one thing on its mind: blueberries. An organic farm nestled above the beautiful village of Exford, Exmoor, there isn't many places more breath-taking to PYO. The season normally lasts from the beginning of August until late September, so keep an eye on the social media for updates. They are open everyday 10am-6pm during the harvest, meaning there is plenty of time to fill your baskets. They also have a wild camping site which takes walk-ins as well as bookings if you want to stay longer.

PYO: Blueberries (obviously!)

Learn more

2. North Perrott Fruit Farm

In Somerset, we are renowned for our apples and their cider. You can use them in all manner of dishes and creations so North Perrott is a great place to head whatever you're cooking up in the kitchen. Open Monday to Saturday, 9:30am-5:30pm, you can pick your own apples throughout July to the end of October. Check their website for which varieties are ripe each month (they have many to choose from). Their farm shop is also filled with exquisite local produce including a Holy Cow vending machine so make sure to stop in on your visit.

PYO: Apples

Learn more

3. Thurloxton Farm

Our final option has a range of fruits and vegetables to choose from on your visit. They all have slightly different harvesting periods so you'll need to check their website for details on what to expect during your visit. They also have PYO sunflowers later in the season and pumpkins in time for Halloween.

PYO: Strawberries, gooseberries, raspberries, loganberries, redcurrants, blackcurrants, rhubarb, broad beans, and pumpkins.

Learn more

