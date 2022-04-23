The best dog friendly restaurants in Hampshire

From country pubs and pizzerias to cool cafés by the coast, these Hampshire eateries can serve up delicious plates for you and your pet says Eve Smallman

Turfcutters Arms, East Boldre

Nestled in the New Forest, well-behaved dogs are allowed throughout this modern yet cosy pub. Your dog can snuggle up by the log fire in cooler months or cool down in the sheltered garden when the sun comes out. the-turfcutters-new-forest.co.uk

The Fleming Arms, Binstead

Stop for an Isle of Wight ale at this dog-friendly gastropub, which has a great variety of vegetarian and vegan options, as well as catering to most dietary requitements. You can also peruse the farm shop, filled with fresh island produce. theflemingarmsiow.co.uk

The Canteen, Portsmouth

The historic location changes its menu seasonally, using fresh and local produce. Bag a table with your dog on the deck, which you can snuggle under blankets in cooler months or see in sunny evenings with a glass of vino when it’s warmer. thecanteen.co.uk

Flanagan’s, Sandown

Take in the action of Sandown beach at this prime spot restaurant, which serves light and hefty bites to suit all occasions. They welcome families of all sizes and dogs of all breeds – so your Newfoundlands and Irish wolfhounds will feel right at home. flanagansiow.com

The Fox Inn, Basingstoke

Perfectly catered for little ones, this pub hosts weekly family events, as well as having a large enclosed play area. Pets are welcome, so you can have your dog by your side while you sip on a refreshing real ale. foxnewfound.co.uk

Everyone is welcome at The George Inn - Credit: Jan Sutton

The George Inn, Andover

Everyone and their dogs are welcome in this pub, located in the heart of the village. You can tuck into their fresh food and delicious drinks knowing you’re helping the local community, with 1% of profits going to local projects. georgeinnstmarybourne.co.uk

The Hampshire Bowman, Bishop’s Waltham

Sample real ales, ciders and hearty food at this 19th century pub, which is regularly featured in CAMRA good pub guide. It has a vast garden for dogs to relax in, as well as the option to bring your own gazebo for comfort. hampshirebowman.com

The Hideaway, Shanklin

Offering a nautical-themed interior with sea views that stretch across the horizon, this is a true Isle of Wight vision. Sandwiches and jacket potatoes will fill you up after a long walk. Or the pies, burgers and fish dishes will make for hearty dinners. hideaway-shanklin.co.uk

High Corner Inn, Linwood

Filled with rustic charm, this relaxed space works splendidly for intimate dates and family gatherings and is very accommodating for dogs. It is also ideally located for post-New Forest walks and spotting wild ponies. butcombe.com/high-corner-inn-hampshire

Maritimo Lounge, Southampton

The all-day food menu here means you can have breakfast for dinner if you fancy. The restaurant regularly holds speed dating events – what better way to scout out a mate than seeing if your dog gives them the wag of approval? thelounges.co.uk/maritimo

Off the Rails was once Yarmouth's former station - Credit: Colin Lee

Off the Rails, Yarmouth

Located within various walking routes and nearby to the ferry terminal, here your pooch can dine with you quite literally. The dog menu is filled with choices including nibbles, dry meals, treat bags and even ice cream. offtherailsyarmouth.co.uk

Peggy May’s Café, Lyndhurst

This quirky café is a lovely place for cosy catch ups with your four-legged friends. Enjoy a Forest Cream Tea with scones, a Garden Tea with an extra slice of cake, or even a High Tea for two with a round of sandwiches as well as sweet trimmings. peggymayscafe.com

Popsi’s, Southampton

Bringing a slice of Italy to Southampton, you can delve into dreamy classics topped with creamy mozzarella from Naples, as well as gluten-free and vegan options. Due to the open kitchen, dogs are allowed but on leads. popsis.co.uk

The Salt Shack will transport you to warmer climes with their quirky al fresco theme - Credit: Elizabeth Kirby

Salt Shack Café, Hayling Island

This hidden gem on Northney Marina invites walkers and their dogs to relax with a barbecue breakfast and lunch, with South African flavours ready to liven up your tastebuds. Their open-fire, smoky evening menu is also a treat. saltshackcafe.co.uk

The Stable, Winchester

You can’t go wrong with stone baked pizza and beers – and with its British ingredients and exciting flavours, The Stable do this very well. Dogs are allowed but only on the ground floor, so it’s worth pre-booking to be sure of a spot. stablepizza.com

The Townhouse, Petersfield

Great for informal meets, the Townhouse has burgers and sandwiches to delve into, plus a rich range of beers. As well as water, it also promises a surprise for your pooch – but you’ll have to visit to find out what it is! townhousepetersfield.co.uk

The Trusty Servant, Lyndhurst

This proper country pub allows dogs in all areas, with free treats available. Why not go for a weekend walk in the area, then finish with a hearty Sunday roast (it comes with chipolatas, which your dog can snaffle if you’re generous!). thetrustyservant.co.uk

The White Lion, Wherwell

Renowned for their hearty pies, you can tuck into these as well as ciders, lagers and beers. They also have a wide range of non-alcoholic drinks. As they put it, children off the leash and dogs are welcomed on the leash. thewhitelionwherwell.co.uk