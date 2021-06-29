Priscilla is coming back... to full-capacity audiences!

Published: 1:24 PM June 29, 2021 Updated: 1:37 PM June 29, 2021

PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT: August 9-13

Long live Queen Priscilla!

The Everyman Theatre has just revealed that the hit show Priscilla Queen of the Desert will return to the Everyman Theatre to play to full-capacity audiences this summer.

You may not be able to travel Down Under for some sunshine, so do the next best thing and head to the Aussie outback at the Everyman from August 9-14 for a great blast of summer fun.

Currently wowing socially-distanced audiences in Cheltenham, the musical packed with the greatest disco anthems ever to fill a dance floor, is now able to fill a week left vacant by the postponement of the national tour of Ghost: The Musical.

The show is produced by Jason Donovan and Mark Goucher, also chief executive of the Everyman.

Mark says, ‘We are delighted that we’ve been able to find a week to return to the Everyman. Having to play to socially distanced audiences meant we had to disappoint thousands of previous bookers. Now we can offer them seats again and open it up to hundreds more.

‘The audience reception has been phenomenal in Cheltenham. The entire cast and crew can’t wait to come back again.’

Jason Donovan is co-producing Priscilla Queen of the Desert with Mark Goucher at Cheltenham's Everyman Theatre this summer - Credit: © Thousand Word Media

Speaking to Katie Jarvis in the current (June/July) issue of Cotswold Life magazine, Jason Donavan says, ‘It is a very feel-good musical; a celebration of life. Coming out of this world we’ve been in for the last 12 months, you need to be able to leave your worries at the door.

‘[The gay population in Sydney] is a very active, very alive community. And these characters in Priscilla are born out of that juxtaposition. Black, white, gay, straight; we all belong. That’s the journey.’

Directed by Ian Talbot, Priscilla Queen of the Desert has more glitz and glamour than ever before with a show-stopping array of eye-popping costumes and smash hit songs including It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Love The Nightlife, Finally and many more.

Miles Western will take on the role of Bernadette, with Nick Hayes as Adam/Felicia and Edwin Ray playing Tick/Mitzi.

Based on the Oscar-winning film, Priscilla is the hilarious adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for Alice Springs to put on the show of a lifetime. Their epic journey is a heart-warming story of self-discovery, sassiness and acceptance. Catch it while you can!

The show runs at the Everyman Theatre from Monday, August 9 to Saturday, August 14. Tickets are on sale now via the Everyman Theatre box office on 01242 572573 or via everymantheatre.org.uk

Cotswold Life June/July 2021 features an exclusive interview with Jason Donovan talking about co-producing Priscilla Queen of the Desert: The Musical - Credit: cotswoldlifemagazine.co.uk



