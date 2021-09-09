The 5 best pumpkin patches in Cornwall this Halloween

Published: 3:06 PM September 9, 2021

We've found all the best spots in the county to pick your own pumpkin this year.

Pumpkins are synonymous with the change of the season. From Starbucks' Pumpkin Spiced Lattes to a nice home made and hearty soup, there is so much you can do with the cultivated winter squash. For many though, the biggest use of the orange vegetable is carving into Jack-o'-lanterns for October 31st. These spooky creations are popular all over the world now, but did you know they had their origins in Irish traditions and also with our neighbours in Somerset?

Picking your own pumpkin in October can be a great fun activity for the whole family before going home and getting creative. We've found five fantastic places across Cornwall which offer PYO options so you can find the perfect canvas for your spooky design. Watch this space too, as more are soon to be added.

Camel Creek

Tredinninck, PL27 7RA

Our first location may not be your initial thought for pumpkin picking, but we promise it's a good one. As part of the park's half-term event, there will be a huge number of activities going on, including a great pumpkin patch that the whole family can enjoy.

Cornish Maize Maze and Fun Farm

Pillaton, PL12 6RZ

In the week leading up to Halloween, this popular attracting will be putting on a spooky extravaganza. There is a small fee on entry but it will be well worth it with their great selection of pumpkins just itching to be carved into ghoulish grins.

Dairyland Farm Park

Tressilian Barton, TR8 5AA

Dairyland becomes Scaryland in October with plenty of family friendly activities to get in the Halloween spirit. This will include being able to pick up a pumpkin to take home and even carving opportunities whilst there.

Lobbs Farm Shop

Heligan, PL26 6EN

In previous years, Lobbs' Autumn Fest has been the talk of the town with great fun from tractor rides to photobooths. They should be announcing dates and information about pumpkin picking and more very soon so keep an eye out.

Trevaskis Farm

Connor Downs, TR27 5JQ

Throughout the year, Trevaskis sell a huge variety of fruit and vegetables that will tingle your taste buds. They remain open in October just for the pumpkin season and offer a great way to while away a couple of hours. There is also a lovely farm shop and restaurant on site if you need any extras to go with your next pumpkin culinary creation.

