The 7 best pumpkin patches in Devon this Halloween

Published: 11:33 AM September 9, 2021

We've found all the best spots in the county to pick your own pumpkin this year.

Pumpkins are synonymous with the change of the season. From Starbucks' Pumpkin Spiced Lattes to a nice home made and hearty soup, there is so much you can do with the cultivated winter squash. For many though, the biggest use of the orange vegetable is carving into Jack-o'-lanterns for October 31st. These spooky creations are popular all over the world now, but did you know they had their origins in Irish traditions and also across the border in Somerset?

Picking your own pumpkin in October can be a great fun activity for the whole family before going home and getting creative. We've found seven fantastic places across Devon which offer PYO options so you can find the perfect canvas for your spooky design.

Crealy Theme Park and Resort

Clyst St. Mary, EX5 1DR

Our first location may not be your initial thought for pumpkin picking, but we promise it's a good one. As part of the park's Spook-Fest, there will be a huge number of events going on from a creepy maze to a haunted hotel. Each child will also be able to pick out their own free pumpkin and meet Pumpkin Patch himself.

Devon Pumpkin Picking

Bickington, TQ12 6LH

Stoneford Farm are 100% dedicated to growing you the perfect pumpkin this year. A brand new business, they cannot wait to welcome you with fun activities and refreshments available as you pick. It's free to enter, you just pay for what you take home with you. They also have a professional photographer available for hire at a reasonable price if you want to take the memories home too.

Jolly Pumpkin

Silverton, EX5 4DU

With more than 50 species of pumpkin and squash available, you're sure to find what you're looking for at our next spot. Whether its for a tasty pie or creepy centrepiece, you'll be able to find it at Jolly's. Entry is just £1 if you book ahead of time and you can do so on their website.

Pips Pick Your Own

Yealmpton, PL8 2LT

Throughout the year, Pips sell a huge variety of fruit and vegetables that will tingle your taste buds. They reopen in October just for the pumpkin season and offer a great way to while away a couple of hours. There is also a lovely farm shop on site if you need any extras to go with your next pumpkin culinary creation.

Shute Fruit and Produce

Bishopsteignton, TQ14 9PN

Another excellent spot for picking your own produce, Shute attributes the delicious flavour of their fruit and veg to the red soil of the Teign estuary. The pumpkin patch will be open in October and don't forget to pick up a jar or two of their award winning homemade jam during your visit.

Strawberry Fields

Lifton, PL16 0DE

This farm don't just have a pumpkin patch, they have a whole festival! Pumpkin Fest 2021 promises to be bigger and better than ever with plenty of fun activities and events starting in mid-October. You'll be able to select your own and then even stick around to carve or take it home with you.

West Town Farm

Ide, EX2 9TG

Our last spot is a wonderful farm that is dedicated to not only cultivating organic produce and meat, but also to educating the public about the countryside. Towards the end of October, their popular pumpkin picking event should be open once more and you can go choose from a great selection of squashes. Alternatively, pop into their farm shop and don't forget to pick up some delicious treats for your dinner.

