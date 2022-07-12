3 pick your own farms to visit in Suffolk this summer

You can't beat the freshness of a PYO strawberry - Credit: Henry & Co. / Unsplash

Discover where you can pick your own produce in Suffolk, including strawberries, raspberries and pumpkins, and you can also pick some beautiful sunflowers.





Friday Street Farm

Friday Street, Saxmundham IP17 1JX

With 10 polytunnels of strawberries and raspberries, you can pick delicious juicy fruits no matter the weather at Friday Street Farm. Dogs are welcome outside as long as they remain on a lead.

When: 7 days a week between 8.30 am and 4.30 pm, subject to availability

More information: www.fridaystfarm.co.uk/pick-your-own





Gosling's Farm

High Rd, Felixstowe IP11 0RJ

Gosling's Farm has 9 varieties of strawberries and 4 types of raspberries, including the rather unusual All Gold, a yellow berry! And come autumn, they also offer a Pumpkin PYO experience. The summer fruits are grown under polytunnels, so come rain or shine, you can pick your produce.

When: Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm, when in season

More information: www.goslingsfarm.com/pick-your-own





Rougham Estate

The Mell Field, Sow Ln, Bury St Edmunds, IP30 9XH

From the mid to end of July, you can pick luminescent sunflowers in the beautiful field at Rougham Estate. There will be secluded picnic zones to relax and refuel in, and in the middle of the field will be a beautiful swing perfect for a photo moment. Dogs are welcome into the picnic zones on a lead and can be held while the field when not too busy. Autumn also brings a pick your own pumpkin field.

When: Sunflower field is open 7 days a week from 10 am to 5 pm, approx from mid-July

More information: www.roughamestate.com





Read more of the best Suffolk content here:

Discover the origins of The Lord of The Rings at West Stow Anglo-Saxon village

11 of the most Instagrammble locations in Suffolk

22 unmissable outdoor theatre productions in Suffolk this summer

5 of the best Afternoon Teas on the Suffolk coast