Join us for A Cuppa With The Queen

Let's enjoy The Queen's Platinum Jubilee together in that most British of ways ... with a nice cup of tea, says Let's Talk editor Angi Kennedy.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is a wonderful reason for us to celebrate.

It's a time to look back at her extraordinary reign and the remarkable events that have happened during those 70 years. It's a chance to remember and to share those memories - as well as to make some new ones as we enjoy the special celebrations that will marking this historic royal year.

There are so many events, large and small, being organised in our communities and around the country, but we know that many of our readers will want to be able to honour The Queen in their own way at home or with family and friends.

And that's why we're inviting you to join us in enjoying A Cuppa With The Queen.

We at Let's Talk would love it if - like us - you set aside a little time on the Jubilee Weekend of June 2 to 5, or in the days running up to it, to treat yourself to a special cup of tea in celebration of Her Majesty.

Jackie, left, and Anne, enjoy celebrating the Platinum Jubilee together at The Mayfields care home at Long Stratton. - Credit: Denise Bradley



Dust off your best china - it's the perfect excuse! Get out those best biscuits you've been saving for a special day, or indulge yourself with some fancy little cakes of your choice, and sit down in your favourite spot to enjoy a moment of happy conversation or reflection.

It's lovely to share a cuppa with friends, so if you have a neighbour or a pal who you can invite to join you, that would be super. Let's hope for a sunny and warm weekend, so perhaps you could sit outside and get into the party spirit.

If you can't get together, then why not arrange to have your cuppas together over the phone with a nice chat with an old friend or relative?

Doris, 97, celebrates the Queen's Jubilee at The Mayfields care home at Long Stratton. - Credit: Denise Bradley



And if you are having your Jubilee cup of tea on your own, then we want you to know you will not be alone - you'll be part of our Let's Talk Cuppa With The Queen community across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Our readers are such a wonderful group of people and want you to feel that you are part of something special, whether you are having a cup of tea while watching the Jubilee celebrations on your TV at home, or are gathering together with some of your friends, family or social group to make it a little tea party together.

We would really love it if you could share that with us too, by getting a photo of yourself or your group of friends having your Cuppa With The Queen and sending it to us by email at letstalk@archant.co.uk

Let's get the kettle on and have our own special celebration for the Jubilee!

Treat yourself to a special treat to go with your celebration cuppa. - Credit: Denise Bradley



To help us get into the celebration spirit Let's Talk has joined forces with our friends at Castlemeadow Care, a family-owned business offering residential, nursing and specialist dementia care for the past 22 years.

When we told them about A Cuppa With The Queen, they immediately offered to get involved by hosting a lovely tea party at The Mayfields care home in Long Stratton, one of the six care homes it has around the county.

Marjorie, 99, with Loraine Beckett, left, head of activities, and Anna Yaxley, activities assistant, as they celebrate at the A Cuppa With The Queen tea party at The Mayfields. - Credit: Denise Bradley



The super staff there made sure it was a very special day for the residents, who were treated to afternoon tea with pretty china cups and saucers, and plates of cakes.

What a happy time it was for all involved, and what a great way to show the benefits of turning something as simple as a cup of tea into a memorable event.

Richard Lain-Smith, who is marketing and engagement manager with Castlemeadow Care, thought it was a wonderful idea.

Richard Lain-Smith, marketing and engagement manager at Castlemeadow Care. - Credit: Richard Lain-Smith

He says: "Let’s face it, who doesn’t like a nice cup of tea? Strong or weak, one lump or two? Earl Grey or good old PG Tips? If there’s a problem that needs fixing or some gossip to be shared, what’s the first thing we say? 'Put the kettle on…!'

"In our care homes, our residents love the chance to sit together and have a chat over a cup of tea, usually with a biscuit or a piece of cake. And if we get the chance, we love to go all-out and enjoy a full-on afternoon tea with sandwiches, home-made cakes and scones, served on a cake stand – guaranteed to get the wow factor.

"But it’s not just about the cup of tea itself, there are so many other benefits associated too. Conversations start and before you know it, an hour has passed. We sit together and often the smallest comment can prompt a long discussion or bring back memories about times gone by. Moods can be lifted, problems shared and troubles eased. It’s all part of how we put our residents’ wellbeing at the heart of what we do.

"We’ll celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June. We know it’ll spark memories for our residents – from stories of their childhoods, street parties to commemorate the Silver Jubilee in 1977, Christmas speeches from years gone by or special memories of The Queen’s long association and love of Norfolk."

Colin, 80, was happy to join in the tea party. - Credit: Denise Bradley



It's time for tea!

If you would like to follow their lead and host A Cuppa With The Queen tea party where you live or for a group that you are part of, or just for yourself, we would love to hear from you. Send us a picture of yourselves having your cup of tea in honour of The Queen - just email it to us as a jpg to letstalk@archant.co.uk (if you don't use a computer but have a friend or family member who does, do ask them to send it through to us with a message to say who is in the photo).



Castlemeadow Care

For more information about the services provided by Castlemeadow Care, take a look on its website at: https://www.castlemeadowcare.co.uk/

Or call the care homes to find out more on:

St John's House, Norwich, 01603 299000

The Paddocks, Swaffham, 01760 722920

Wyndham House, King's Lynn, 01553 631386

Highfield House, Halesworth, 01986 872125

The Mayfields, Long Stratton, 01508 535500

Lincoln House, Swanton Morley, 01362 637598

Woodgate Park, Swanton Morley, 01362 620016