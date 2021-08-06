Published: 11:01 AM August 6, 2021

Just because the sun's not out doesn't mean you have to cancel your plans. Take a look at our suggestions for memorable days out in Sussex, whatever the weather

The Shrine of Saint Richard at Chichester Cathedral - Credit: Ash Mills

Take a tour of Chichester Cathedral

Where: Chichester.

When: Open daily.

From the medieval Bell Tower to the bronze statue of St. Richard by Philip Jackson and The Shrine of St Richard – there's so much to discover at this West Sussex landmark. There’s a programme of guided tours available, including the 45-minute drop-in tours that set off at 11.30am and 2.30pm Monday to Saturday. Just check that there aren't any special services or concert rehearsals happening before you set off.

Open Monday to Saturday (10am-4pm) and Sunday (noon to 2pm), chichestercathedral.org.uk



Unwind with a pampering spa session - Credit: The Grand Hotel, Eastbourne

Have a five-star spa day

Where: The Grand Hotel, Eastbourne.

When: Daily spa days for visitors (except Saturdays).

If a pampering session calls, The Grand Half Day Soother is sure to impress. It gives you access to all the facilities, including the heated outdoor swimming pool, as well as lunch or a traditional afternoon tea, plus a 40-minute treatment off the list – we like the sound of the Turkish Salt Scrub.

From 9am-1pm and 1-5pm. £85 per person (Monday to Friday) or £95 (Sundays). Book in advance, grandeastbourne.com



Discover the curiosities at Paradox Place - Credit: Nick Ford Photography

Have some fun with the optical illusions at Paradox Place - Credit: Nick Ford Photography

Let the mind boggle at Paradox Place

When: All year round.

Where: Brighton.

This new attraction will lead you down the rabbit hole with its fun line-up of curiosities - think optical illusions, interactive artworks and magic tricks. Spread over four floors, it takes about an hour to explore.

Open daily from 10am-6pm. £8.50 adults, £6.50 children, concessions £7.50. Pre-booking recommended. paradoxplace.co.uk



Deepen your understanding of the Eastbourne Downs at the new Beachy Head Story Exhibition - Credit: Visit Eastbourne

Discover the new Beachy Head Exhibition

Where: Near Eastbourne.

When: All year round.

Fascinating stories of the people who’ve shaped the landscape are brought to life in this new exhibition. From gazing at the painted murals by local artist Ellie Fryer to learning about the famous Beachy Head Woman – it’ll enrich your understanding of the Eastbourne Downs.

Open from 9:30am-5:30pm (extended during the summer months). Entry is free, donations are welcome, beachyheadstory.co.uk

Booth Museum of Natural History in Brighton has a new fossil to view - Credit: Jim Holden

See the latest fossils on display at Booth Museum of Natural History

Where: Brighton

When: All year round.

Natural history fans will be intrigued to know that The Royal Pavilion & Museums Trust's Booth Museum has unveiled a new display showcasing some of the latest dinosaur discoveries unearthed in its collections during lockdown. A highlight is a tiny fossil, which is believed to indicate a new species of pterosaur, offering a glimpse of life 100 million years ago. As well as being a treasure trove of fossils, there's a fascinating collection of birds, butterflies and bones to view, brought to life with interactive displays and hands on activities.

Entry is free. Open from 10am-5pm, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday and from 1-4pm on Sunday. brightonmuseums.org.uk/booth