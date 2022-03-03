Review: Footloose at Manchester Opera House

I won’t say how old I was in 1984, but it was sufficiently young for Footloose the movie to have become fixed in my memories, in a somewhat hazy way, as one of the coolest dance movies of all time. Memories can be terrible things, though, as while I recall a grand 80s soundtrack packed with dancefloor hits, that actually wasn’t the case – there are three HUGE songs, to be sure, but they are spaced far apart. You can tell when one lands though, as the atmosphere in last night’s packed theatre tightened in anticipation with the first bars of every one – an increase in the pressure as the audience, en masse, responds to a song we know!

The show opens with Footloose, as factory workers in Chicago clock out of a long shift, bemoaning their working man’s fate: I been working so hard, Keep punching my card, Eight hours, for what?, Oh, tell me what I got! I get this feeling...

Darren Day takes the role of Rev. Moore - Credit: Rosie Powell

As do the audience... Sadly the feeling isn’t really maintained as the show progresses. It’s not the fault of the cast, they’re all talented and work really hard to bring the story to life, but there are just too many songs (full stop, to be honest) that are musical theatre tropes – spoken words sung, a bouncy little tune. Drop a few, fix the story in the script not the lyrics, and the show’s a good’un.

The current tour of Footloose stars Jake Quickenden as Willard Hewitt, friend of newcomer to town, Ren McCormack (played by Joshua Hawkins) and Darren Day as the Reverend Shaw Moore, the man who has instigated the ban on dancing within the town limits.

Quickenden is an absolute talent – he upstages Hawkins every time. He has stage presence, he can belt out a song just brilliantly, his comic timing is spot on, he can certainly dance and there’s a moment when he rips off his dungarees to reveal gold hotpants that every single audience member will have seared in their brains for some time to come. He nailed the slightly dopey, good old boy, hick American accent too, and his ‘Mama says...’ could combat Forrest Gump’s.

Jake Quickenden, as Willard Hewitt - Credit: Rosie Powell

This is not to say that Hawkins wasn’t excellent. He was just overshadowed somewhat. He can certainly dance and act, but perhaps his voice lacks the power it needs to really manage some of the rock songs from the soundtrack required of it.

Paired with sweet Willard is equally dizzy Rusty, played to perfection by Oonagh Cox. This is a duo the entire audience adored, with rapturous applause when (no, no spoilers...) Cox's Let's Hear It For The Boy is another song to get the audience glowing, and she delivers it well.

The role of Ariel, the pastor’s daughter, is taken by Lucy Munden, who worked it hard. It’s a lot to ask of a young woman, fresh out of training, to belt out Steinman’s massive song, Holding Out For A Hero, but she does it well and should be feeling pretty chuffed.

Cut loose... Footloose - Credit: Mark Senior

As the show draws to a close we get the song we all came for, Footloose, and it’s a treat. The finale goes on to reprise the big hits, has the audience on its feet and everybody cheering, before leaving happy. And today, well today I just can’t get that song out of my head... Tonight I gotta cut, Loose, Footloose, Kick off your Sunday shoes...

Footloose plays at Manchester Opera House till Saturday 5 March



