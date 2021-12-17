REVIEW: Jack and the Beanstalk at Cheltenham Everyman

Jack and the Beanstalk: Until Sunday, January 9 at Cheltenham Everyman

The Everyman presents a satisfying blend of slapstick humour with West End production values to create the perfect pantomime choice for families this Christmas, says Hannah Saunders (seconded by George, aged four)

A year ago, pantos closed country-wide on Christmas Eve and everybody feared for the future of the performing arts industry. Yet here, as the Everyman celebrates its 130th anniversary and society adapts to a new pandemic world, things actually felt normal once again. Face masks aside, and naturally a few covid-related puns, the theatre was full and bustling with children (including my four-year-old son, George), bouncing excitedly in their seats as the adults laughed at copious political puns and innuendos. The Everyman felt alive once again.

George Saunders, aged four – pantomime's newest fan - Credit: Hannah Saunders

As the oldest surviving theatre designed by renowned theatre architect, Frank Matcham, Cheltenham’s Everyman is a beautiful historic landmark to be treasured. So, with that in mind, who better to direct their festive show than international director and choreographer of theatre, opera and film – Nick Winston – partnered with the highly-talented Samuel Holmes: mastermind behind the script. Together, the pair have created the perfect balance of humour and obligatory panto cringe but with an unexpectedly polished West End experience. The intimate venue has always lent itself perfectly to a fully immersive experience, but this show goes far beyond the water pistols and buckets of confetti you might expect – no spoilers, I promise, but there were many gasps of amazement and extended rounds of applause from all! Nick and Sam – you really have done the Everyman proud!

Jack and the Beanstalk at Cheltenham's Everyman Theatre December 2021 - Credit: everymantheatre.org.uk

The audience clearly enjoyed the comedy of a surprisingly posh giant living at the top of the beanstalk, courtesy of local flamboyant celebrity Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. Punctuated with witty references to Laurence’s interior design career, the evening also benefited from a good helping of well-researched local mockery. But Sam’s contribution to the performance did not end with scriptwriting; he also joined the cast on stage as the notorious panto villain: Captain Fleshcreep. A character, who opened the night with boos and hisses, soon became a firm favourite with the audience. With his hilarious asides and one-liners, Sam had the audience eating out of the palm of his hand. Noteworthy performances also came from Sassy Dame Tulisa Trott (Kevin Brewis), and Giffords Circus’ very own Tweedy, who brought a mini circus performance with him! This is the panto that really does have it all.

With a brother who has worked in set design for many years, I can appreciate the extensive planning, careful design and meticulous execution that has gone into creating many of the scenes. The Robomoo machine is ingenious, and the accompanying script is so cleverly pitched for children and adults alike that everyone descends into uncontrollable fits of laughter together. Mums and dads, uncles and aunties, children and their grandparents all clapped and sang along with enthusiasm to panto-themed re-writes of Taylor Swift, One Direction, Ricky Martin and Rose Royce to name but a few. And, whilst enjoying the familiarity of the pop songs, we were all completely absorbed by the energy of the ensemble who provided flawless dances, choreographed – of course – by Nick Winston.

Jack and the Beanstalk at Cheltenham's Everyman Theatre December 2021 - Credit: everymantheatre.org.uk

It was wonderfully impressive to experience a Christmas pantomime with such staggeringly high production values. Combine this with the beautiful and charming backdrop of the Everyman Theatre, and the inexpensive cost of tickets and you have the perfect choice for local family entertainment. In Sam and Nick’s own words, ‘Sit back and enjoy yourselves, prepare for laughs and much slapstick, The Everyman is the place to be’.

The Everyman Theatre is at Regent Street, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire GL50 1HQ, box office 01242 572573; everymantheatre.org.uk