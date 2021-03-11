Published: 2:04 PM March 11, 2021

A visitor looks at a gladioli display in the RHS Floral Marquee at the RHS Flower Show Tatton Park in 2014. - Credit: RHS / Julian Weigall

The RHS Flower Show is promising a Summer of Love when it returns to Tatton Park in Cheshire from July 21 to 25.

The popular five-day event, cancelled last year, celebrates gardening and growing with inspiration and advice for everyone interested in plants, flowers and food for their health, well-being and the environment.

Visitors will see thousands of flowers to see in the horticultural displays and an abundance of plants and gardening merchandise to beautify their own outside spaces.

Performers on stilts at the RHS Flower Show Tatton Park 2018. - Credit: RHS / Mark Waugh

Big ideas for small spaces will be showcased in the iconic Back to Back Gardens while the new Community Borders will be packed with summer colour and interesting planting combinations. the key themes are Summer of Love, Flower Power and Colour.

Known for launching the careers of many young designers, this year's RHS Young Designer of the Year Competition will welcome five Young Designers who, in the face of environmental challenges, will use the show as a platform to raise awareness of important green issues including climate change, consumerism and wildlife conservation.

Former RHS Young Designer finalist Anca Panait will explore Flower Power in the RHS Flower Power Garden, focusing on both the positive power of flowers and plants and the many ways they can help heal and elevate us.

The 2021 Show will also welcome the RHS BBC Radio Gardens where the winning designs with BBC Manchester, Merseyside and Lancashire will come to life following the competition launched last year.

Helena Pettit, RHS director of gardens and shows, says: 'After months of planning and uncertainty we can’t wait to return to what we do best, putting on our famous RHS Flower Shows for all to enjoy. We have seen a huge increase in people taking up gardening and growing in the last year and in being able to return to Tatton Park and Hampton Court Palace this summer, we hope to bring inspiration and advice for all gardeners and plant lovers as well as a much-needed celebration of summer.'

Tatton's heads gardener Simon Tetlow and his Very Hungry Caterpillar garden in 2019 - Credit: John Cocks

Simon Tetlow, Tatton Park’s head gardener says: 'After months of lockdown it’s great for everyone to have something to look forward to. Being able to partner with the RHS to host this spectacular outdoor annual event, when Tatton’s beautiful parkland and gardens will be at their most picturesque, is great news.'

Last year’s show was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic with an online event, showcasing local growers, gardening for small spaces and a virtual tour of Tatton’s renowned Japanese Garden, proving popular instead.

Councillor Nick Mannion, Cheshire East Council cabinet member for environment and regeneration said: 'The RHS Flower Show at Tatton Park has been a major highlight in the borough’s calendar for many years and to learn that the event is to return this year is an uplifting sign that after this dreadful period we really are on the road to recovery.

'It contributes enormously to the borough’s economy and we hope that it will prove to be as popular as ever this year. I thank and congratulate the RHS for their commitment and faith in Tatton Park, the borough and the many thousands of plant and garden lovers for whom the RHS Flower Show at Tatton is a must-do diary date once again.'





Show tickets are now on sale for a memorable summer’s day out. Visit rhs.org.uk/shows for more information.

RHS Flower Show Tatton Park (21-25 July).

Wednesday 21 July: RHS members only 10am-5pm

Thursday 22-Sunday 25 July: RHS members and non-members 10am-5pm.

Tatton Park’s parkland is currently open for local exercise and recreation. Following the recent government road map guidelines, Tatton Park’s Gardens are scheduled to open to visitors from March 29 and the Farm from April 12. In the meantime, Tatton’s wider estate can still be explored online at tattonpark.org.uk





