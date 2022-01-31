6 date ideas in Surrey for Valentine's Day 2022

Celebrate the most romantic day of the year with these date ideas in Surrey. From a romantic meal at one of the counties best restaurants to a romantic stroll atop Box Hill, there are plenty of things to do with your loved one this Valentine's Day.

Romantic Meal for 2

Surrey has some world-class culinary destinations right on its doorstep; whether you're looking for a Michelin star dining experience or a cosy pub dinner, you are absolutely spoiled for choice. Click here for 10 of the most romantic restaurants in Surrey.





Stargazing

Pack a soft, cosy blanket, numerous layers to bundle up in and something warm to sip on and head out to one of Surrey's dark sky areas for a romantic gaze up into the night sky. What could be more romantic than making wishes and reminiscing on memories while the stars twinkle above. Fingers crossed for clear skies! Click here for Surrey's top Stargazing locations.

Marvel at the majesty of the night sky - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cocktails

This Valentine's Day, raise a glass in the name of romance at one of Surrey's coolest cocktail bars. There's a destination for every vibe imaginable, from the intimate interior of So Bar to the eclectic and eccentric Cabbalo Lounge. Click here for 10 of the best cocktail bars in Surrey.





Romantic walk

There is perhaps no better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than a romantic walk in a stunning location where you and your loved one can reminisce on fond memories throughout the years or get to know each other a little better, so a blossoming romance can come into full bloom. Click here for 5 Romantic walks in Surrey.

A string of stepping stones across the River Mole at the foot of Box Hill, marking the way across the glassy, tree lined waters. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Love at The Lightbox

Head to The Lightbox gallery and museum for a romantic evening of pasta-making, prosecco and art. This one of a kind date night experience will take place on Saturday 12th February between 6 pm and 9 pm. Tickets cost £80 per Adult or £75 per Lightbox Member. Click here to find out more and to book your place.





Movie night

Whether you go out to your favourite indie or chain cinema to watch one of the latest blockbusters or stay at home to watch your favourite romance film for the hundredth time, it's hard to deny that while being one of the more traditional date ideas, there's a certain magic that movies have over us. Click here for 11 of the best British romance films to watch this Valentine's Day.





