Star names heading for Appledore Book Festival 2022

Alan Titchmarsh will be appearing at the festival to chat about his latest novel, The Gift. - Credit: Mark Harrison

The big names are once again signing up to take part in the region’s leading book festival, writes AMELIA THURSTON

The much-loved Appledore Book Festival always delivers on the big names, attracting world famous authors, presenters, broadcasters, actors, and comedians, as well as celebrating the very best of North Devon’s artists, authors and musicians. And this year’s festival is shaping up to be the best yet as it announces its first headliners.

The nation’s favourite gardener, TV presenter and author, Alan Titchmarsh; veteran journalist and BBC 4’s Today programme anchor, Justin Webb; top crime novelist Mark Billingham; and former CIA Agent turned CEO entrepreneur, Rupal Patel are now confirmed as the first names for this year’s stellar line-up.

Known to millions, Alan Titchmarsh has written more than 40 gardening books, as well as 11 novels and three volumes of memoirs. He was made MBE in the millennium New Year Honours list and holds the Victoria Medal of Honour, the Royal Horticultural Society's highest award.

Alan will be appearing at the festival to chat about his new novel, The Gift; a powerfully life-affirming story of the wonder of nature, the ties of family, and the healing power of love. Brimming with intrigue, The Gift follows the story of Adam, a child of nature, who possesses a healing touch that goes beyond his love for the land. His gentleness makes him an outsider, and his powerful gift is a heavy burden...it's the story of an ordinary life, and an extraordinary choice.

Best-selling crime writer Mark Billingham's Thorne novels have been made into two TV series with a third in the pipeline. - Credit: Steve Best

International best-selling crime writer Mark Billingham, described as the maverick of his genre when he first started 20 years ago, is now thought of as an established statesman. His ever-popular Thorne novels have been made into two TV series with a third in the pipeline.

Mark will be discussing his latest Tom Thorne installment, The Murder Book, where Thorne takes on an old nemesis, his past catches up with him, a ruinous secret is about to be revealed. He could lose it all. If he wants to save himself and his friends, he must do the unthinkable.

Justin Webb is the longest serving presenter of BBC Radio 4’s flagship news and current affairs programme Today. - Credit: BBC

Justin Webb, radio royalty and the longest serving presenter of BBC Radio 4’s flagship news and current affairs programme Today, joins the festival to talk candidly about a childhood that was far from ordinary.

The Gift of a Radio is Justin’s unsparing and darkly funny memoir that draws on the themes of mental health, masculinity, grief, childhood guilt and what privilege looks like. Between his mother’s undiagnosed psychological problems, and his stepfather’s untreated ones, life at home was dysfunctional at best. But with gun-wielding school masters and sub-standard living conditions, Quaker boarding school wasn’t much better.

After a thrilling career as a CIA operative, Rupal Patel turned entrepreneur. - Credit: Rupal Patel

And don’t miss Rupal Patel. After a thrilling career as a CIA operative, Rupal turned entrepreneur and started her now six-figure business from almost scratch. Rupal shares the unique skills she developed as a woman and field agent in the high-stakes, alpha-male world of the CIA, and combines those clandestine insights with her experiences as a business leader and advisor.

Her book, From CIA to CEO, is an ops manual and one-of-a-kind tradecraft toolkit for leaders and entrepreneurs that reveals how the rarefied techniques of the CIA can help anyone find their voice, discover their potential, and thrive in the world of business.

This year’s festival will run from September 15-25 with the first seven days in and around the beautiful village of Appledore before heading over to a fabulous ‘big top’ marquee at Skern Lodge for the remaining four days. The beauty of this double venue approach means the festival can welcome larger audiences in its big top at Skern Lodge whilst still keeping the festival’s roots firmly in the village of Appledore.

Festival director Ann Juby comments; “We are really looking forward to this year’s festival, and after last year’s success and the popularity of the big top marquee, we are delighted that we can once again hold our events in both locations.

“Many of our 2021 events were sold out in days, so this year we are planning to add a few more of those popular events to our programme. It’s going to be a fantastic year, so watch this space!”

