The popular Shine A Light displays return to Derbyshire

Shine A Light returns with an exciting programme of large-scale audio-visual displays this autumn and winter. We speak to the Derbyshire-born visual artists tasked with making it happen

As the nights draw in, breath-taking audio-visuals displays will light up four of the county’s most iconic heritage venues when Shine A Light, commissioned by Derbyshire County Council, returns this October to kickstart an exciting new programme of events running until February 2023.

The magical two-day events are back following a successful pilot in 2021, when Shine A Light displays held at Chatsworth and Cromford Mills were enjoyed by more than 3,200 visitors.

These cutting-edge displays will bring together awe-inspiring animations and live musical performances in large-scale projections.

The projections have been created by internationally-renowned Derbyshire-born video projection artists Illuminos and are unique to each venue, revealing fascinating stories and hidden gems bringing local history to life.

We spoke with Rob Vale who, along with brother Matt, are responsible for bringing these magnificent spectacles to life.

Spectacular large-scale projections will light up Elvaston Castle during a magical 'Shine A Light' display in November - Credit: Visit Peak District & Derbyshire

How did you get into the industry?

I studied fine art in Leeds; installations and sculptural works in particular. This stemmed from a brilliant art department at Highfields School in Matlock and an amazing art foundation course at Chesterfield College.

Matt studied music, then lighting design, and I was always pulling him in to work with me on artworks or pieces.

Fifteen years ago an opportunity came up to create something with light to mark the development of a new building and we used projection to do that. It was early days and we were finding our way, but it was really exciting and engaging.

The work developed gradually from there, with each artwork being bespoke and a response to space and people. We still hold this principle of People-Site-Animation in everything we do.

You've worked on some exciting projects, are there any that stand out?

We’ve been fortunate to work with incredible teams of people. Creating the first Shine A Light pieces at Chatsworth and Cromford were a real highlight, because those are spaces we grew up with and knew really well, so to come back to them and tell their stories was wonderful.

Beyond that, creating timed, integrated content across two netball courts with a team of 30 dancers from Barcelona performing within it for the Netball World Cup was quite special.

But it’s not always the huge pieces, we did a projection artwork on a teapot in a teashop in Chester, and it was really magical.

What is the general process you go through from concept to final projection?

Using that People-Site-Animation mantra is usually the start point. Who is it about and who is it for? What does the site offer in terms of story and space? How might we animate that space and story and weave sound and music to bring everything together?

Barrow Hill Roundhouse - Credit: Visit Peak District & Derbyshire

We research a lot and hunt for narratives and listen to people who know the spaces. Every piece flows out of the space and the stories it contains. We’re always looking for these little moments that can form beautiful moments.

Take the Cavendish’s experiments with water at Chatsworth, or the mill workers who were caught dancing at Cromford - they are threads that everything can flow from. We storyboard those out and look for an overarching rhythm and shape from that.

We love the little details, like the nymph character we see flitting around in the Cromford piece created from the flower of a cotton plant and the bird at Chatsworth made from the inlay design of Derbyshire stone on one of the tables in the collection.

These little details will likely be missed by many, but they are there and they give a depth to what we do.

What's the most rewarding part of what you do?

I think it is when you stand, watch and listen to the final piece as it plays out across a space - sneaking into the audiences and watching their response, or feeling their reaction.

There was a beautiful film a mum sent us of her son watching our transformation of Cardiff City Hall into Willy Wonka’s Chocolate factory. As the whole building erupted in sweets and chocolate, the little boy shouts ‘Oh wow! This is the best day of my life!’ It was so moving and so utterly brilliant to hear that joy.

You have a strong affiliation to Derbyshire. What is it about the county that lends itself so well to large-scale projections and animations?

Hardwick Hall - Credit: Visit Peak District & Derbyshire

Derbyshire is in our bones - we grew up in Matlock and Matt still lives in Whatstandwell. It’s this unique mix of beautiful landscapes with incredible buildings, architecture and historic sites blended with today’s inhabitants.

It is full of stories and many of them interconnect. The railways at Barrow Hill directly link to the industrial revolution started at Cromford, for example. It’s just wonderfully rich and varied, with these very different worlds all within one county.

What can the people of Derbyshire look forward to and expect during 'Shine A Light'?

Each is very different, but interconnected. People will go to these spaces they know and love and experience them transformed, erupting with colour, song, story and life.

Water powers a revolution at Cromford, Love conquers all at Elevaston, an industry is reborn and tables turn at Barrow Hill and a kingdom of glass and stone is revealed at Hardwick. We can’t wait to share them with everyone.

Box:

Shine A Light displays

Cromford Mills, October 27-28 from 6.30pm.

Elvaston Castle, November 19-20 from 5.30pm.

Barrow Hill Roundhouse, December 8-9 from 5pm.

Hardwick Hall, February 17-18 from 5.30pm.

Tickets £9 adults and £6 per child (aged 4-16 inclusive, free for 3 and under). For more information and to book, visit: visitpeakdistrict.com/shine-a-light.

Visitors are encouraged to watch all four displays – and successfully spot the ‘hidden animal’ at each – for the opportunity to enter a prize draw.