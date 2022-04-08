Easter 2022: Family days out in Somerset

We seek out some great places to visit for all ages.

1. Animal Farm, Berrow

At Animal Farm there are more than 250 animals onsite, including George the Raccoon, llamas, alpacas, goats, sheep, rabbits, degus, chipmunks and a vast collection of reptiles and bugs.

2. Puxton Park, near Weston-super-Mare

With a combination of soft play, farm animals, high ropes, rides and even a new reptile house, there is so much to do at Puxton. It is worth checking out membership options if you are going to go a couple of times a month or more.

3. Bishop's Palace, Wells

The garden and castle ruin at the Bishop's Palace - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Explore 14 acres of gardens, plus the Dragon's Lair play area at The Bishop's Palace.

Throughout the school holidays, there are plenty of events taking place to keep families busy at The Bishop’s Palace: crafting, outdoor gardening, family trails, storytelling and more.

4. Noah’s Ark, Wraxall

Noah's Ark is a great place to be able to see all the big wild animals, with giraffes, elephants, tigers and much more. The attraction is set in a nice, big open space with lots of areas for a picnic, but it also has an on-site restaurant too if you don’t fancy sitting outside.

5. Wimbleball Lake

Wimbleball, which is taken care of by the South West Lakes Trust, is great for a family day out. Take a walk around the lake or book some watersports and be sure to pack a picnic (there is a café on site too if you forget). A short distance from the main centre is the Wimbleball Dam, which is well worth a look. Or visit at night and hire a telescope, as Exmoor National Park is a dark skies reserve.

6. Grand Pier, Weston-super-Mare

'The most expensive pier in the world' - Credit: Getty

With hundreds of arcade games and amusements, a go-karting track, ghost train, 'Britain's smallest rollercoaster' and plenty more, it's doubtful you'll get bored on Weston's Grand Pier (your pockets might just be a little emptier).

7. Wookey Hole Caves

As well as soaking in the beauty and charm of the stunning Wookey Hole caves, there are over 20 fantastic attractions to enjoy on a visit to Wookey Hole. Wander through the 'Valley of the Dinosaurs', escape the magical mirror maze and uncover the history of the village at the Cave Museum.

8. Forde Abbey and Gardens, Chard

The highest fountain in England at Forde Abbey - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There's plenty to see and do on a visit to Forde Abbey House and Gardens - from the beautifully preserved abbey, 30 acres of award-winning gardens and the country's highest powered water feature.

9. Haynes Motor Museum, Sparkford

You don't need to be a car fan to enjoy a day out at Haynes Motor Museum. The fascinating displays make for entertainment for the whole family.

Check out the exclusive Williams F1 display, a dedicated exhibition to the late John Haynes OBE, founder of Haynes Manuals and the Museum and a Ferrari exhibition for a 'start'.

10. Court Farm, Banwell, near Weston-super-Mare

Court Farm is a small, family-run farm which is especially good for under fours. At certain times of the year you can take a tractor ride, but it makes a good half day out with trampolines, play areas and, of course, the farm animals, to see whatever the weather. The annual membership is also really good value.

11. Glastonbury Tor

A place full of mystery and legend, Glastonbury Tor is said to be where the Holy Grail lies and is also known as The Isle of Avalon, where King Arthur went after his last battle.

12. Roman Baths, Bath

The old Roman baths, built on the site of the goddess aquae suilis - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This tourist attraction sits at the heart of the historic city of Bath. It is one of the greatest religious spas in the world and has been preserved for generation upon generation to see.

You can walk on the original Roman pavements and see the ruins of the Temple of Sulis Minerva on your visit to the Roman Baths.

13. Wells Cathedral

A stunning sight against the skyline of one of the country’s smallest cities, Wells Cathedral is equally as beautiful inside.

Completed in the mid-13thcentury, the West Front of the landmark has one of the most impressive collections of medieval sculpture in the western world.

14. Dunster Castle

Not only is Dunster Castle a fabulous day out for all the family, it is situated in a beautiful Exmoor village, which is worth exploring at the same time.

Take a walk through the castle’s subtropical gardens, or the wooded garden, which leads through to the watermill. Take a trip back in time at this National Trust managed site.

15. Cheddar Caves

Gough's cave in Cheddar - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cheddar Caves have now reopened and offer a fascinating family day out. They are available to explore and are home to prehistoric findings including Britain’s oldest complete skeleton, the Cheddar Man.

16. Cheddar Gorge

At almost 400 feet deep and three miles long, this is England’s largest gorge. The gorge would have begun forming about one million years ago during the last Ice Age when water from melting glaciers formed a river, which over time started to carve into the limestone rock creating the steep cliffs you see today.



Please check the latest attraction guidelines before setting off.

