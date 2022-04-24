RAF jet pilot Jo Salter flies in to Cheltenham for special lunch

The first woman to fly fast jets in the Royal Air Force is guest speaker at a special fundraising lunch being held by St John Ambulance, Gloucestershire, in May.

Hon Group Captain Jo Salter made history flying the Tornado in 1994, and went into combat in Iraq the following year. She now enjoys a successful career in business and motivational speaking.

The two-course lunch will be held in Pittville Pump Room, Cheltenham, on Friday, May 13. A silent auction on the day features unique items from the world of aviation, classic cars and premium gin!

The lunch will not only provide a fascinating insight into the life of a fast-jet pilot; it will also raise vital funds, explained organiser Lady Jane Walker.

‘We are aiming to buy a first-aid unit for use by our volunteers at community events,’ Lady Walker said. ‘It will also be greatly used to teach first aid in schools around the county.’

The charity, always high profile, proved its worth many times over during the Covid-19 pandemic. It was key in training and supplying volunteer vaccinators, as well as transporting Covid sufferers to hospital.

Money from a fundraising lunch will go towards buying a first-aid unit to help with the charity's extensive work, teaching first-aid to schoolchildren across Gloucestershire - Credit: St John Ambulance, Gloucestershire

‘We really did stand tall with the nation during the pandemic, using every skill and resource at our fingertips to help communities across the country,’ Lady Walker said. ‘Our volunteers not only stepped up and reskilled to play their part; they often put themselves at risk to help others.

‘On the other side of the coin, the pandemic caused us to lose a great deal of income, due to cancellation of events and inability to give first-aid training to companies and individuals. We’d very much welcome people supporting this event, which promises to be hugely enjoyable.’

The lunch will also provide an opportunity to view ambulances used, and to talk with volunteers about their work.

Tickets cost £65 per person, and include a welcome reception and a two-course lunch with wine, tea and coffee. To book tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/3fty7t93

The fundraising lunch will be held at Pittville Pump Room, Cheltenham, on Friday, May 13 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lady Walker, who lives in Bisley, is chair of the Gloucestershire Priory Group of the Order of St John, set up to support the work of St John Ambulance through fundraising, ambassadorship and organising its annual honours and awards. A nurse for more than 40 years, she was appointed a Commander of the charity – the equivalent of a CBE – by the Queen in 2021 for her outstanding voluntary service.

Auction bids in advance can be placed at uk.givergy.com/StJohnAmbulance2022

For further details of the lunch, contact Lady Walker on 07342 244715.

For more on the work of St John Ambulance, visit sja.org.uk/ask-me