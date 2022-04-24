Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do

RAF jet pilot Jo Salter flies in to Cheltenham for special lunch

Logo Icon

Katie Jarvis

Published: 4:15 PM April 24, 2022
Flight Lieutenant Jo Salter, 1995

Flight Lieutenant Jo Salter in 1995 - Credit: @jo_salter

The first woman to fly fast jets in the Royal Air Force is guest speaker at a special fundraising lunch being held by St John Ambulance, Gloucestershire, in May. 

Hon Group Captain Jo Salter made history flying the Tornado in 1994, and went into combat in Iraq the following year. She now enjoys a successful career in business and motivational speaking. 

The two-course lunch will be held in Pittville Pump Room, Cheltenham, on Friday, May 13. A silent auction on the day features unique items from the world of aviation, classic cars and premium gin! 

The lunch will not only provide a fascinating insight into the life of a fast-jet pilot; it will also raise vital funds, explained organiser Lady Jane Walker. 

‘We are aiming to buy a first-aid unit for use by our volunteers at community events,’ Lady Walker said. ‘It will also be greatly used to teach first aid in schools around the county.’ 

The charity, always high profile, proved its worth many times over during the Covid-19 pandemic. It was key in training and supplying volunteer vaccinators, as well as transporting Covid sufferers to hospital. 

St John Ambulance, Gloucestershire

Money from a fundraising lunch will go towards buying a first-aid unit to help with the charity's extensive work, teaching first-aid to schoolchildren across Gloucestershire - Credit: St John Ambulance, Gloucestershire

‘We really did stand tall with the nation during the pandemic, using every skill and resource at our fingertips to help communities across the country,’ Lady Walker said. ‘Our volunteers not only stepped up and reskilled to play their part; they often put themselves at risk to help others. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Meet the Sussex couple who built a triangular house
  2. 2 WIN a week’s holiday at the St. Mellion Estate
  3. 3 Try out this bluebell walk through Angmering woods
  1. 4 Hollywood star Russell Crowe on his favourite spots in the Peak District
  2. 5 10 great circular walks in Cheshire
  3. 6 8 magical bluebell walks in Devon
  4. 7 11 pretty riverside pubs in Hertfordshire
  5. 8 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
  6. 9 A look ahead to the 2022 Whitby Goth Weekend
  7. 10 10 of the Best Family-Friendly Pubs in Cheshire with a playground

‘On the other side of the coin, the pandemic caused us to lose a great deal of income, due to cancellation of events and inability to give first-aid training to companies and individuals. We’d very much welcome people supporting this event, which promises to be hugely enjoyable.’ 

The lunch will also provide an opportunity to view ambulances used, and to talk with volunteers about their work. 

Tickets cost £65 per person, and include a welcome reception and a two-course lunch with wine, tea and coffee. To book tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/3fty7t93 

Pittville Pump Room, Cheltenham

The fundraising lunch will be held at Pittville Pump Room, Cheltenham, on Friday, May 13 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lady Walker, who lives in Bisley, is chair of the Gloucestershire Priory Group of the Order of St John, set up to support the work of St John Ambulance through fundraising, ambassadorship and organising its annual honours and awards. A nurse for more than 40 years, she was appointed a Commander of the charity – the equivalent of a CBE – by the Queen in 2021 for her outstanding voluntary service. 

Auction bids in advance can be placed at uk.givergy.com/StJohnAmbulance2022

For further details of the lunch, contact Lady Walker on 07342 244715. 

For more on the work of St John Ambulance, visit sja.org.uk/ask-me

Cotswold Life
Cotswolds

Don't Miss

Husqvarna robotic mower

Cotswold Life | Win

Win a Husqvarna robotic mower and installation kit

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
The woodland setting creates a peaceful location from which to fully relax and get closer to nature.

Derbyshire Life | Win

Win a short break at Landal Darwin Forest near the Peak District

Derbyshire Life

Logo Icon
View of typical houses and buildings in Canterbury, England. Flowers and trees along the canal in su

Kent Life

10 reasons you should visit Canterbury

Caroline Read

person
HarBAR Kitchen, Bar & Terrace

Cornwall Life

20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon