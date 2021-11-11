Superstars at night: capturing the Milky way over Cornwall

The shorter days and longer nights can have their bonuses - as these stunning pictures taken on the Isles of Scilly's special dark night event reveals

Scilly Dark Skies Week celebrated grassroots astronomy and the Isles of Scilly’s wondrously dark night skies, hosted by the islands’ community observatory on St. Martin’s – COSMOS.

The observatory on the island of St. Martin’s is the most south-westerly in the UK and is run by a small team of volunteers who live and work on the island. It officially opened in April 2019 after three years of fundraising.

The Isles of Scilly's remote location means the islands are free of light pollution and the archipelago enjoy some of the darkest night skies in the UK. Being on an island also allows long, low, unobstructed horizons, giving far higher probability of spotting sights - especially the planets – that wouldn’t be visible in a built-up area.

Daymark and Milky Way - Credit: Bruce Frank

The Eastern Isles - Credit: Bruce Frank

St Martin's daymark stands out against the stars - Credit: visitislesofscilly.com

Inga Agapanth - Credit: visitislesofscilly.com

Neowise Daymark - Credit: James Faulconbridge