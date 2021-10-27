Published: 5:18 PM October 27, 2021

Ready or not, it'll soon be here. Rachel Ducker tops up her festive spirits and seeks out some of the events that make it the most wonderful time of the year

Christmas is fast approaching and after the restrictions of 2020 you'll be delighted to hear Suffolk is full of festive cheer.

I enjoy the traditions of picking my own Christmas tree, taking my children to visit Santa’s Grotto and nibbling a cheeky mince pie at the end of a busy Christmas shopping trip. And who doesn’t love a Christmas light trail? There is plenty happening all over the county, so discover the most magical time of the year with my Christmas guide of theatres, grottos, Christmas markets and more.

Markets and fairs

Shop Small Christmas Market

Location: Trinity Park, Ipswich IP3 8UH

Date: November 7 (10.30am – 4.30pm)

trinityparkevents.co.uk

Markets and fairs are being held throughout Suffolk with opportunities to buy gifts and even meet Father Christmas. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Festive Street Market

Location: The Saints, Ipswich IP1 1XE

Dates: November 28 (10am - 4pm)

facebook.com/thesaintsipswich

Christmas Artisan Market

Location: Beach Street, Felixstowe IP11 2GN

Dates: November 20 (10am – 3pm)

suffolkmarketevents.co.uk

Christmas Market

Location: Bury St Edmunds Cathedral IP33 1LS

Dates: November 25-27 (10am – 4:30pm)

stedscathedral.org

Christmas Craft Market

Location: Stonham Barns IP14 6AT

Date: November 27-28 (10am – 4pm)

stonhambarns.co.uk/whats-on/christmas-craft-market

Christmas Craft and Gift Fair

Location: Potton Hall Spa and Bistro, Westleton IP17 3EF

Date: November 27-28 (10am - 3pm)

pottonhallspa.co.uk

Festive Farmers’ Market

Location: Trinity Park, Ipswich IP3 8UH

Dates: December 11 (10am – 2pm)

suffolkmarketevents.co.uk

Christmas Farmers’ Market

Location: Snape Maltings IP17 1SP

Date: December 18 (starts 9:30am)

brittenpearsarts.org

Christmas Crafts Fairs

Location: Blackthorpe Barn, Rougham IP30 9JG

Dates: Saturday-Sunday only

November 6 (10:30am start for this one day)

7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28

December 4-5, 11-12

(10am-5pm)

blackthorpebarn.com

Head to a craft market or fair to buy original decorations. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lavenham Christmas Fair

Location: Lavenham CO10 9QZ

Dates: December 3-5

visit-burystedmunds.co.uk/whats-on/lavenham-christmas-fair

Sudbury Christmas Fair

Location: Sudbury CO10 2EA

Date: November 26 (5pm-9pm)

eventbrite.co.uk

Stowmarket Christmas Fair

Location: Stowmarket

Dates: November 28 (10.30am - 5pm)

m.facebook.com/events/212812334156846

Long Melford Christmas Craft Fair

Location: Old School, Long Melford CO10 9AA

Dates: November 20 (10am - 4pm)

wearehandmade.co.uk

Woodbridge Christmas Fayre

Location: Seckford Hall Hotel and Spa, Great Bealings, Woodbridge IP13 6NU

Dates: November 21 (11am - 4pm)

facebook.com/events

Pick your own Christmas tree

Location: Blackthorpe Barn, Rougham IP30 9JG

Dates: November 13, 14, 20, 21 (10am -4pm)

blackthorpebarn.com

Why not pick your own Christmas tree? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Location: Church Farm Christmas Barn, Bradfield Combust, Bury St Edmunds IP30 0LW

Dates: November 20 - December 19 (9.30am – 5pm)

churchfarmchristmasbarn.com

Location: Kiln Farm Nursery, Kesgrave, IP5 1BJ

Dates: Throughout December

kilnfarm.com/christmas

Location: Elveden Estate, Elveden IP24 3TJ

Dates: End of November, up to and including December23

elvedenchristmastrees.com/

Location: Redhouse Christmas Barn Sternfield, Saxmundham IP17 1NF

Dates: Throughout December until December 24

redhousechristmas.com/trees.html

Christmas light trails

IlluminAbbey

Location: The Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1LS

Date: December 2 - 4 (4.30pm - 8.30pm)

whatsonwestsuffolk.co.uk/whats-on

Illuminated Garden Trail at Helmingham Hall Gardens

Location: Helmingham, Stowmarket IP14 6EF

Dates: November 19 - December 19

helmingham.com

Ickworth’s Light Nights

Location: Horringer, Bury St Edmunds IP29 5QE

Dates: November 19 - December 5

nationaltrust.org.uk/ickworth

Haughley Park Spectacle of Light

Location: Haughley, Stowmarket IP14 3JY

Dates: Sadly, cancelled for Christmas 2021 but will open from February 4 to 27, 2022 for a romantic evening

haughleypark.co.uk

Christmas pantomimes

Cinderella at the Marina Theatre

Location: Lowestoft NR32 1HH

Dates: December 14 - January 2, 2022

marinatheatre.co.uk/whatson-event/cinderella-our-2021-pantomime/

Aladdin at the Ipswich Regent Theatre

Location: Ipswich IP4 1HE

Dates: December 17 - January 2, 2022

ipswichtheatres.co.uk

See a panto - Aladdin at Ipswich Regent makes a magical Christmas come alive. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cinderella at The Spa Pavilion

Location: Felixstowe IP11 2DX

Dates: December 17 - January 3, 2022

thelittleboxoffice.com/spapavilion

Cinderella at Theatre Royal

Location: Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QR

Dates: November 26 - January 16, 2022

theatreroyal.org

Jack and the Beanstalk at The New Wolsey Theatre

Location: Ipswich IP1 2AS

Dates: November 25 - January 8, 2022

wolseytheatre.co.uk

Elf – The Musical at The Apex

Location: Bury St Edmunds IP33 3FD

Dates: December 30 - January 2, 2022

theapex.co.uk

Christmas train rides

Mid Suffolk Light Railway

Location: Wetheringsett, Stowmarket IP14 5PW

Dates: December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19

mslr.org.uk

Christmas at Bressingham

Dates: November 28 – December 24

Location: Bressingham IP22 2AA

bressingham.co.uk

Meet Father Christmas

Father Christmas sails into Snape Quay

Location: Snape Maltings IP17 1SP

Date: December 19 (from 12pm)

brittenpearsarts.org

Father Christmas arrives by an historic Thames sailing barge at Snape Maltings ready for its big Christmas events. - Credit: Gregg Brown

Dobbies Garden Centre

Location: Woodbridge IP13 6HX

Dates: Throughout December

events.dobbies.com

Meet Father Christmas

Location: Glemham Hall, Little Glemham IP13 0BT

Dates: December 4 - 5

glemhamhall.co.uk/events/meetfatherchristmas

Christmas experiences

Christmas weekend at Snape Maltings

Location: Snape Maltings IP17 1SP

Dates: December 17 - 19

brittenpearsarts.org

Country Christmas Shop

Location: Blackthorpe Barn, Rougham IP30 9JG

Dates: Every day until December 22 (10am – 5pm)

blackthorpebarn.com

Santa’s Workshop 2021

Location: Kersey Mill, Semer IP7 6DP

Dates: Every weekend in December and December 20 - 23

eventbrite.co.uk

12 Days of Christmas

Location: National Trust Ickworth, Horringer, Bury St Edmunds IP29 5QE

Dates: December 11 - 22 (11am-2.30pm)

nationaltrust.org.uk/ickworth

Kentwell at Christmas

Location: Kentwell Hall, Long Melford CO10 9BA

Dates: December 4, 5, 11,12th

kentwell.co.uk

Magic at Christmas

Location: Colchester Zoo CO3 0SL

Dates: December 4, 5, 11,12, 18-24

colchester-zoo.com

Christmas at Easton Farm Park

Location: Easton Farm Park, Easton IP13 0EQ

Dates: Starts December 1

eastonfarmpark.co.uk/see-father-christmas

Christmas at Framlingham Castle

Location: Framlingham IP13 9BP

Dates: December 26 - January 2, 2022

english-heritage.org.uk

Reindeer at Jimmy’s Farm

Location: Wherstead, Ipswich IP9 2AP

jimmysfarm.com

Saxmundham Victorian Christmas

Location: Saxmundham Market Hall, High Street, Saxmundham IP171AF

Dates: December 3 (4 pm - 8 pm)

saxmundham.org

As well as these listings you can also head to some of the towns and villages in Suffolk, see their light displays and switch on events, soak up the atmosphere and get into the Christmas spirit. After all, we could all do with a little boost this year!

