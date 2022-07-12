Suffolk Dog Day, July 31 2022 is the day the county's dogs and their owners have been waiting for - a fantastic fun day out in the grounds of beautiful Helmingham Hall with great competitions, fabulous prizes, agility, dog scurry and lots of attractions and trade stands to keep everyone entertained.

Strutting their stuff at the 2018 Suffolk Dog Day. - Credit: RICHARD FERRIS IMAGES

More than 6,000 people and their pooches are expected to turn up for the day which is organised by Suffolk Community Foundation to raise vital funds for Suffolk charities. This year the event will have a distinctly royal flavour as Suffolk dog lovers - affectionately known as ‘The Woofers’ - will take to the stunning Suffolk countryside for furry frolics on two legs and four. In celebration of HM Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, hundreds of Suffolk dog lovers have already cast their votes online as the search is on to discover favourite breeds that will make up ‘The Royal Seven’. The winning breeds will then be invited to take to the show rings in special purple carpet parades. You can cast your vote at suffolkdogday.com

Thousands of people an their dogs are expected to enjoy Suffolk Dog Day at Helmingham Hall. - Credit: Alex Fairfull

In the show rings classes will include a Royal Red, White & Blue fancy dress competition and the return of many of Suffolk Dog Day furry favourites including Suffolk’s next Top Model, Bad Hair Day, For Your Eyes Only, Best Movement and Two of a Kind. Doggy demonstrations will include Canine Massage, Dog Grooming, Skinners Nutrition, Behavioural Dog Training and Headway’s Brain Dogs Projects. In the ‘Have A Go Zone’ dogs and their owners will be put through their paces in flyball, beat the clock agility, Dog Bale and Water Scurries.

Blue Peter and Crufts broadcasting legend Peter Purves, former About Anglia presenter and novelist Christine Webber, BBC Radio Suffolk’s Mark Murphy and Luke Deal, and Suffolk’s very own Royal Ballet star Gary Avis MBE will appear as presenters and special guest judges in the Helmingham and Suffolk Rings.

Action at Suffolk Dog Day at Helmingham Hall. - Credit: Lucy Taylor

Suffolk Dog Day, sponsored by Skinner’s Pet Foods and Poundgates, has raised more than £600,000 over the past 12 years, every penny raised going to support Suffolk charities, over £600,000 over the past 12 years. This year The Poundgates Happy Hub will be providing a chill out area and showcasing the great work of three Suffolk charities which bring happiness to all people throughout the county, including Our Special Friends, which puts animal companionship at the heart of everything they do.

Tim Ripman, director of operations at Best of Suffolk, sponsor of the Best in Show class at Suffolk Dog Day, said the company was delighted to be involved, especially as the event raises much-needed funds for Suffolk Community Foundation. "They do incredible work across the county rebuilding local lives,” Tim said.

Well, it is a special occasion... Suffolk Dog Day. - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

There will be plenty of shopping - over 50 stalls offering photography, charities, dog food and accessories, gifts for all the family - and plenty of food and drink to keep you fuelled in the catering village.

Location: Helmingham Hall, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 6EF

July 31, gates open at 10am and close at 5pm.

Adult tickets: £13; children (5-16 years) and concessions (over 60 / disabled*): £5

*One carer goes free

Family ticket: 2 adults & up to 3 children: £30

Toddlers and babies under the age of 5 years old: free of charge

All day tickets include spectator access to dog shows and competitions for the whole day, parking, programme, entry to Helmingham Hall Gardens.

suffolkdogday.com



