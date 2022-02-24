Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do

5 live shows at Suffolk theatres this March

person

By Jayne Lindill

Published: 1:06 PM February 24, 2022
The blue curtains of the stage are opening for the theater show

Live theatre returns to Suffolk's theatres with something for everyone. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Live theatre is back with an exciting selection of plays to see at all the main venues. Here are five happening in March.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow comes to the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow comes to the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow

Hallowmas celebrations are fast approaching and the residents of Sleepy Hollow spin tales of legends and unsightly entities. Who can tell truth from nightmare? Ichabod Crane enters an eerie world of secrets and unsettling tradition as he arrives to become the town teacher. He quickly finds friendship with the town patriarch and his spirited daughter, but his presence is not entirely welcome...
March 1-5, New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich IP1 2AS; wolseytheatre.co.uk; 01473 295900

When the Long Trick's Over

Two sisters, one dream. The hardest open-water swim in the world. This triumphant play from Olivier award-winning Morgan Lloyd Malcolm moves forwards and backwards in time across the 21 miles between Dover and Calais as a young swimmer harnesses her mind and body to make the Channel crossing. 
March 2, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QR; theatreroyal.org; 01284 769505

Chekhov's The Bear, on tour with Open Space Theatre Company.

Chekhov's The Bear, on tour with Open Space Theatre Company. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Checkhov Comedies

Suffolk company Open Space Theatre tours a show made up of The Bear, The Proposal 
and The Evils of Tobacco. 
March 4, Wingfield Barns, 01379 384505; March 5, Fisher Theatre, Bungay, 01986 897130; March 9, Two Sisters Arts Centre, Trimley St Mary, 01394 279613; March 10, Laxfield Village Hall, 01986 894411; March 11, Diss Corn Hall, 01379 652241; March 12, The Cut, Halesworth, 0300 3033 211;
Open Space Theatre Company, openspacetheatre.org.uk

All My Sons

Arthur Miller’s landmark play set in 1947. Successful businessman Joe Keller and wife Kate are living the American Dream in their idyllic suburban home. Wedding plans are in place for their son and the long shadows of war are fading. But secrets from the past come back to tear lives apart. 
March 8-12, New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich IP1 2AS; wolseytheatre.co.uk; 
01473 295900

Living the 1950s American Dream in Home I'm Darling at the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds.

Living the 1950s American Dream in Home I'm Darling at the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds.

Home I'm Darling

Judy and Johnny are living the 1950s dream. Judy revels in the joys of housewifely domesticity, Johnny has a beautiful wife, a beautiful home and a promotion on the horizon. But cracks start to appear which threaten their domestic bliss. Filled with 1950s music as these characters jive and lindy-hop around their kitchen and open-plan living room, Laura Wade’s clever play says ‘nostalgia ain’t what it used to be’.
March 18-April 2, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QR; theatreroyal.org 
01284 769505
 

